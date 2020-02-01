Next Race Off

Meetings

12:40 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

  • Betway Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 1m 7f 216y,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£6,256.002nd£1,848.003rd£924.004th£462.005th£231.006th£116.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Golden Taipant21
611-10OR: 133D
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Made a rather inconsistent start to his hurdling career but has of late proven himself useful adding to his earlier maiden with two novice successes. Returns to novice grade after acquitting himself well on handicap debut; stiff task under penalties.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Flic Ou Voyou33
611-0OR: 130BF
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Dual bumper winner who has yet to score over hurdles despite turning in promising performances in his first two starts over obstacles. Failed to make the most of a good opportunity at Taunton last time; has the ability to get involved.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Kalakawa Enki
611-0OR:
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

One of two hurdling newcomers from this yard who only previous experience came on the Flat in France (one run over 2m in 2018). Cost €28,000 and has some decent jumping relations; given a stiff task for his debut, best watched.

4
The Newest One33
511-0OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Promise in his only bumper has been replicated over hurdles in two starts shaping encouragingly on both occasions. Finished with running left when last seen at Haydock (2m trip looked on the short side); type to appreciate handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Palladium28
410-10OR: 124CD
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Fair Flat maiden who has made a good start to his hurdling career going one better than his debut second when taking a small field C&D novice last time. Had a simple task on that occasion, this will test him more but he has the scope to progress.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Vorashann103
410-4OR:
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Useful sort on the Flat in France (won on his debut) but disappointed when last seen in that sphere on heavy ground. Dam sister to ungenuine but fairly useful hurdler/chaser Visibility; looks the pick of the stable duo.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Palladium (7/4), Flic Ou Voyou (15/8), Golden Taipan (3/1), The Newest One (8/1), Vorashann (11/1), Kalakawa Enki (20/1)

Verdict

The form that PALLADIUM showed on the Flat was useful and he’s certainly gone the right way over hurdles so far recording an easy C&D victory last time. This will test his hurdling credentials after the race he won last time feel apart but he looks to have the potential to make a decent hurdler. Unlike the selection Flic Ou Voyou failed to make the most of an easy chance last time but his previous hurdles form puts him right in the mix along with Golden Taipan although he faces a stiff tasks under his penalties. The Newest One ought to get involved although a longer trip may be needed to see him reach his peak.
  1. Palladium
  2. Flic Ou Voyou
  3. Golden Taipan
