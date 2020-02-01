12:40 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
- 1m 7f 216y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£6,256.002nd£1,848.003rd£924.004th£462.005th£231.006th£116.00
- Surface: Turf
Made a rather inconsistent start to his hurdling career but has of late proven himself useful adding to his earlier maiden with two novice successes. Returns to novice grade after acquitting himself well on handicap debut; stiff task under penalties.
Dual bumper winner who has yet to score over hurdles despite turning in promising performances in his first two starts over obstacles. Failed to make the most of a good opportunity at Taunton last time; has the ability to get involved.
One of two hurdling newcomers from this yard who only previous experience came on the Flat in France (one run over 2m in 2018). Cost €28,000 and has some decent jumping relations; given a stiff task for his debut, best watched.
Promise in his only bumper has been replicated over hurdles in two starts shaping encouragingly on both occasions. Finished with running left when last seen at Haydock (2m trip looked on the short side); type to appreciate handicaps.
Fair Flat maiden who has made a good start to his hurdling career going one better than his debut second when taking a small field C&D novice last time. Had a simple task on that occasion, this will test him more but he has the scope to progress.
Useful sort on the Flat in France (won on his debut) but disappointed when last seen in that sphere on heavy ground. Dam sister to ungenuine but fairly useful hurdler/chaser Visibility; looks the pick of the stable duo.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Palladium (7/4), Flic Ou Voyou (15/8), Golden Taipan (3/1), The Newest One (8/1), Vorashann (11/1), Kalakawa Enki (20/1)
Verdict
- Palladium
- Flic Ou Voyou
- Golden Taipan
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.