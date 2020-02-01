Next Race Off

Verdict

Palladium Flic Ou Voyou Golden Taipan

The form thatshowed on the Flat was useful and he’s certainly gone the right way over hurdles so far recording an easy C&D victory last time. This will test his hurdling credentials after the race he won last time feel apart but he looks to have the potential to make a decent hurdler. Unlike the selectionfailed to make the most of an easy chance last time but his previous hurdles form puts him right in the mix along withalthough he faces a stiff tasks under his penalties.ought to get involved although a longer trip may be needed to see him reach his peak.