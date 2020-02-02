Meetings

00:49 Penn National Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Starter Allowance
  • 6f, Good
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$10,206.002nd$3,240.003rd$1,620.004th$1,134.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:53:48
1
(4)
Guiltywithanexcuse22
58-7OR: 81D
10/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: William Otero
3
(2)
Ms Teek45
58-7OR: 81D
28/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Maicol Inirio
4
(3)
Folk Magic51
68-7OR: 90D
11/2
T: Demelza McMahonJ: Inoel Beato
5
(5)
Venus Ramey29
58-11OR: 83D
4/5
T: Brandon KulpJ: Edwin Gonzalez
6
(6)
Littlebitalily57
48-7OR: 78D
28/1
T: Katie LisowskiJ: Edwin Rivera
7
(7)
Take Me Home21
48-7OR: 89D
2/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: Julio Hernandez

Non-Runners

2
(1)
Special Risk15
68-7OR: 88
T: Jacinto SolisJ: Luis Rivera

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

