23:27 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:23:32:40
1
(1)
Hunter Revolution22
38-10OR: 40
14/1
T: Fernando FerreiraJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
2
(2)
Dance Lightly
38-10OR:
12/1
T: Jr Michael Salvaggio,J: Andrew Wolfsont
3
(3)
Speak Your Truthb149
38-10OR: 46
8/1
T: Robert OlivaJ: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Giuliana Vee36
38-8OR: 54BF
3/1
T: Mark SalvaggioJ: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Courting Jenny57
38-10OR: 36D
2/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez
6
(6)
Pajama Tops
38-10OR:
14/1
T: Michael ZalalasJ: David Cora
7
(7)
Sniper Sis22
38-10OR: 48
9/4
T: Clovis CraneJ: William Otero

Betting

Forecast

Courting Jenny (2/1), Sniper Sis (9/4), Giuliana Vee (3/1), Speak Your Truth (8/1), Dance Lightly (12/1), Pajama Tops (14/1), Hunter Revolution (14/1)

