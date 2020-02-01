Next Race Off

Meetings

16:26 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Scottish Foxhunter Open Hunters' Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 2f 139y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,598.002nd£1,124.003rd£562.004th£281.005th£140.006th£71.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Band Of Bloodp1392
1212-6OR: 123
T: Miss C CraneJ: Mr W Easterby

Pair of 3m chase wins in early 2018 for Dr Richard Newland; struggled afterwards from higher marks. Now starts for new handler after 392-absence and perfectly capable of a big run despite the absence.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Buck Dancingt25
1112-6OR: 115
T: Miss J BediJ: Miss J I Bedi (7)

Hurdles/Chase winner during 2019 but never posed a threat on return to action in a hunter chase on his comeback at Taunton last month and looks up against it once more.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Mr Mercurialt48
1212-6OR: 128
T: W B RamsayJ: Mr W B Ramsay (7)

Prolific in this sphere; winning twice at Perth last spring and is an eight-time winner over regulations fences (8-22). Typically goes well fresh and key player in this line-up.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Southfield Vicb248
1112-6OR: 132
T: P F NichollsJ: Miss Natalie Parker (3)

Cracking form in 2019, winning his last four starts; gets on well with Natalie Parker and should have a major say if champion trainer has him primed for this return to action (has gone well fresh before).

Last RunWatch last race
5
Border Breaker196
1112-2OR: 110
T: T ReedJ: Mr N Orpwood (5)

Useful handicap chaser, below his best however when last spotted in July; returns from a break and probably finds a few of these have too much for them.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Big Casino27
1411-12OR: 115
T: Miss E AlvisJ: Mr Z Baker

Not seen under rules since 2017, unseated rider recently in a point-to-point and hard to be confident now starting under rules for new handler.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Nine Altars6
1111-12OR: 112
T: Mrs E DunJ: Miss C Dun (7)

0-11 over regulation fences, though did go close in this sphere at Kelso in the spring; has work to do on these terms it seems.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Southfield Vic (8/11), Mr Mercurial (9/4), Band Of Blood (10/1), Nine Altars (11/1), Buck Dancing (12/1), Border Breaker (14/1), Big Casino (16/1)

Verdict

Southfield Vic was thriving when last spotted in May completing a four-timer. He boasts a tremendous record under Natalie Parker and is entitled to maximum respect, but his record fresh in recent times isn't terribly strong. MR MERCURIAL has no concerns fresh and has also had a recent tune-up in a point-to-point. He has been prolific in this sphere and looks a better proposition now with his main market rival odds-on early door. Band Of Blood may be best of the rest.
  1. Mr Mercurial
  2. Southfield Vic
  3. Band Of Blood
