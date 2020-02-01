16:26 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Scottish Foxhunter Open Hunters' Chase (Class 4)
- 3m 2f 139y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£3,598.002nd£1,124.003rd£562.004th£281.005th£140.006th£71.00
- Surface: Turf
Pair of 3m chase wins in early 2018 for Dr Richard Newland; struggled afterwards from higher marks. Now starts for new handler after 392-absence and perfectly capable of a big run despite the absence.
Hurdles/Chase winner during 2019 but never posed a threat on return to action in a hunter chase on his comeback at Taunton last month and looks up against it once more.
Prolific in this sphere; winning twice at Perth last spring and is an eight-time winner over regulations fences (8-22). Typically goes well fresh and key player in this line-up.
Cracking form in 2019, winning his last four starts; gets on well with Natalie Parker and should have a major say if champion trainer has him primed for this return to action (has gone well fresh before).
Useful handicap chaser, below his best however when last spotted in July; returns from a break and probably finds a few of these have too much for them.
Not seen under rules since 2017, unseated rider recently in a point-to-point and hard to be confident now starting under rules for new handler.
0-11 over regulation fences, though did go close in this sphere at Kelso in the spring; has work to do on these terms it seems.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Southfield Vic (8/11), Mr Mercurial (9/4), Band Of Blood (10/1), Nine Altars (11/1), Buck Dancing (12/1), Border Breaker (14/1), Big Casino (16/1)
Verdict
- Mr Mercurial
- Southfield Vic
- Band Of Blood
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.