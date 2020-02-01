Next Race Off

Meetings

14:40 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

  • bet365 Scottish Champion Chase (Handicap) (Class 3)
  • 1m 7f 182y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£13,256.002nd£3,892.003rd£1,946.004th£973.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Double W's63
1011-12OR: 140D
T: Ruth JeffersonJ: Thomas Dowson

Progressive during the spring/summer, winning three on the trot over fences, efforts either side of summer break much less pleasing and needs personal best to land this.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Locker Room Talkh28
711-11OR: 139D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: J Nailor (5)

Useful over timber and going the right way now chasing, made all at Taunton and Sandown last two starts, battling strongly for most recent of those. Won't go down without a scrap despite being 5lb higher now.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Dear Sire56
811-10OR: 138CD
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Two wins and two falls in six starts as a novice over fences last season; not at his best either start this term over hurdles. On a workable mark should he resume progress in this sphere.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Greaneteen43
611-10OR: 138
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost

Winner of three of his last four starts, and impressed on his chasing debut at Ascot in December, winning with a bit in hand; can be keen, so good pace up front will suit, handles testing ground and deserves plenty of respect.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Get Out The Gate31
711-2OR: 130CD
T: J S GoldieJ: Ryan Mania

Winner over hurdles here in 2018 and got chasing career off to a fine start with wins at Ayr and Perth back in May; has found things much tougher since going into handicaps and may still be high in ratings despite latest ease.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Baby Kingt45
1111-2OR: 130D
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

4-17 record over fences, ensuring he's more exposed than plenty of these rivals. Poor when last spotted at Ludlow in December and likely finds a few of these better equipped.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Cracking Destiny31
711-2OR: 130CD
T: A C WhillansJ: Callum Bewley

Dual chase winner last season for Ian Williams (2m/2m4f) and began life for this trainer with C&D win in November. Only just touched off since over 2m4f here on New Year's Day. Up another 5lb for his troubles.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ardera Crossp15
910-13OR: 127D
T: William Young JnrJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Five-time winner over fences, latest at Ayr in November over this sort of trip from 2lb lower. Three poor efforts since however, latest two over hurdles; must bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Ballyvic Boru21
810-12OR: 126CD
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Regained winning thread at Wetherby in October; behind Ardera Cross next time at Ayr however and poor run back in Yorkshire last month following wind surgery.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Monsieur Cop,t56
710-10OR: 124CD
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol

C&D winner 12 months ago and handles testing ground, could be a competitive mark but another to finish behind Ardera Cross at Ayr in November and must bounce back from poor run at Aintree latest.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Greaneteen (7/4), Locker Room Talk (10/3), Cracking Destiny (9/2), Dear Sire (8/1), Baby King (10/1), Get Out The Gate (16/1), Double W's (16/1), Monsieur Co (16/1), Ballyvic Boru (16/1), Ardera Cross (28/1)

Verdict

He made a fine start to his chasing career at Ascot in December, despite racing quite keenly at times, and GREANETEEN is capable of building on that here for the champion trainer. He should get some pace to follow and that ought to help him settle. Cracking Destiny went very close here on New Year's Day, though is frustratingly up 5lb in defeat, while the same penalty has been applied to gutsy Sandown winner Locker Room Talk; who won't go down easily.
  1. Greaneteen
  2. Locker Room Talk
  3. Cracking Destiny
