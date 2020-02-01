Next Race Off

14:40 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Scottish Champion Chase (Handicap) (Class 3)
- 1m 7f 182y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£13,256.002nd£3,892.003rd£1,946.004th£973.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Progressive during the spring/summer, winning three on the trot over fences, efforts either side of summer break much less pleasing and needs personal best to land this.
Useful over timber and going the right way now chasing, made all at Taunton and Sandown last two starts, battling strongly for most recent of those. Won't go down without a scrap despite being 5lb higher now.
Two wins and two falls in six starts as a novice over fences last season; not at his best either start this term over hurdles. On a workable mark should he resume progress in this sphere.
Winner of three of his last four starts, and impressed on his chasing debut at Ascot in December, winning with a bit in hand; can be keen, so good pace up front will suit, handles testing ground and deserves plenty of respect.
Winner over hurdles here in 2018 and got chasing career off to a fine start with wins at Ayr and Perth back in May; has found things much tougher since going into handicaps and may still be high in ratings despite latest ease.
4-17 record over fences, ensuring he's more exposed than plenty of these rivals. Poor when last spotted at Ludlow in December and likely finds a few of these better equipped.
Dual chase winner last season for Ian Williams (2m/2m4f) and began life for this trainer with C&D win in November. Only just touched off since over 2m4f here on New Year's Day. Up another 5lb for his troubles.
Five-time winner over fences, latest at Ayr in November over this sort of trip from 2lb lower. Three poor efforts since however, latest two over hurdles; must bounce back.
Regained winning thread at Wetherby in October; behind Ardera Cross next time at Ayr however and poor run back in Yorkshire last month following wind surgery.
C&D winner 12 months ago and handles testing ground, could be a competitive mark but another to finish behind Ardera Cross at Ayr in November and must bounce back from poor run at Aintree latest.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Greaneteen (7/4), Locker Room Talk (10/3), Cracking Destiny (9/2), Dear Sire (8/1), Baby King (10/1), Get Out The Gate (16/1), Double W's (16/1), Monsieur Co (16/1), Ballyvic Boru (16/1), Ardera Cross (28/1)
Verdict
- Greaneteen
- Locker Room Talk
- Cracking Destiny
