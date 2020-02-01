Next Race Off

12:57 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Frodon Novices' Chase (Class 3)
- 2m 4f 68y,
- 3 Runners
- Winner£7,538.002nd£2,213.003rd£1,107.004th£553.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Back from an absence and showing benefit of wind operation with decisive win in Ludlow Beginners' Chase (2m4f, soft, good to soft) in December. More on his plate now but could well build on that score.
Found the favourite too strong in three-runner Beginners' Chase over 2m6f here last month, will have to improve significantly given this duo are rated higher than the pair he faced that afternoon.
Lightly-raced sort, graded winner over timber last season; placed in all three starts over fences thus far and has faced some decent rivals. Stamina untested over this far but should stay.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Southfield Stone (10/11), Espoir De Teillee (15/8), Mahlervous (4/1)
Verdict
- Espoir De Teillee
- Southfield Stone
- Mahlervous
