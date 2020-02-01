Next Race Off

Meetings

12:57 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

  bet365 Frodon Novices' Chase (Class 3)
  2m 4f 68y
  3 Runners
  Winner£7,538.002nd£2,213.003rd£1,107.004th£553.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  Surface: Turf
1
Espoir De Teillee45
811-4OR: 144D
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Back from an absence and showing benefit of wind operation with decisive win in Ludlow Beginners' Chase (2m4f, soft, good to soft) in December. More on his plate now but could well build on that score.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mahlervous29
710-12OR: 131
T: W GreatrexJ: Adrian Heskin

Found the favourite too strong in three-runner Beginners' Chase over 2m6f here last month, will have to improve significantly given this duo are rated higher than the pair he faced that afternoon.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Southfield Stone64
710-12OR: 140
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost

Lightly-raced sort, graded winner over timber last season; placed in all three starts over fences thus far and has faced some decent rivals. Stamina untested over this far but should stay.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Southfield Stone (10/11), Espoir De Teillee (15/8), Mahlervous (4/1)

Verdict

Mahlervous ran well here last time but faces a more stern test of his credentials and may need to improve as such. Southfield Stone has been placed in all three starts over fences thus far and should go well again for a trainer with a superb record at this venue but the opener might fall to ESPOIR DE TEILEE. He was a good winner at Ludlow last time after a wind operation and has plenty scope for better.
  1. Espoir De Teillee
  2. Southfield Stone
  3. Mahlervous
