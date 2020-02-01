Meetings

13:20 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Emirates NBD Wholesale Banking Handicap
  • 1m,
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner111,000.00 AED2nd37,000.00 AED3rd20,349.00 AED4th11,101.00 AED5th5,550.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:1m 37.97sOff time:13:21:48
1
(9)
Craving13
59-5OR: 88D
7/1
T: S CrisfordJ: P Cosgrave
2
(6)
Festival Of Agesh,t9
69-5OR: 88
50/1
T: I MohammedJ: F Veron
3
(8)
Mark Of Approvalv14
69-5OR: 88CD
7/1
T: M HussainJ: A Fresu
4
(4)
Talento Puma16
59-5OR: 88
16/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
5
(15)
Moqarrar14
59-4OR: 87CD
12/1
T: E CharpyJ: Dane O'Neill
6
(12)
Musaddas41
109-3OR: 86D
80/1
T: R BoureslyJ: B Pinheiro
7
(3)
The Song Of John16
49-2OR: 85
16/1
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea
8
(11)
Hakeem14
69-1OR: 84D
40/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Fernando Jara
9
(5)
Knockacullion128
49-1OR: 84D
4/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
10
(7)
Rebel Streakt,v14
59-1OR: 84
50/1
T: J RamadhanJ: Harry Bentley
11
(13)
Mayaadeen28
58-10OR: 79C
9/2
T: D WatsonJ: Jim Crowley
12
(14)
Trenchard28
68-10OR: 79CD
12/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
13
(10)
Jaarim58
48-9OR: 78
18/1
T: F NassJ: A de Vries
14
(1)
Gaudib1,t28
58-8OR: 77D
3/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
15
(2)
Mister Parmat301
78-5OR: 74CD
40/1
T: S SeemarJ: S B Kirrane (7)

Betting

Forecast

Gaudi (3/1), Knockacullion (4/1), Mayaadeen (9/2), Mark Of Approval (7/1), Craving (7/1), Moqarrar (12/1), Trenchard (12/1), Talento Puma (16/1), The Song Of John (16/1), Jaarim (18/1), Hakeem (40/1), Mister Parma (40/1), Festival Of Ages (50/1), Rebel Streak (50/1), Musaddas (80/1)

