13:20 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020
1
(9)
Craving13
59-5OR: 88D
7/1
2
(6)
Festival Of Agesh,t9
69-5OR: 88
50/1
3
(8)
69-5OR: 88CD
7/1
4
(4)
59-5OR: 88
16/1
5
(15)
Moqarrar14
59-4OR: 87CD
12/1
6
(12)
Musaddas41
109-3OR: 86D
80/1
7
(3)
49-2OR: 85
16/1
8
(11)
Hakeem14
69-1OR: 84D
40/1
9
(5)
49-1OR: 84D
4/1
10
(7)
Rebel Streakt,v14
59-1OR: 84
50/1
11
(13)
58-10OR: 79C
9/2
12
(14)
68-10OR: 79CD
12/1
13
(10)
Jaarim58
48-9OR: 78
18/1
14
(1)
Gaudib1,t28
58-8OR: 77D
3/1
15
(2)
Mister Parmat301
78-5OR: 74CD
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gaudi (3/1), Knockacullion (4/1), Mayaadeen (9/2), Mark Of Approval (7/1), Craving (7/1), Moqarrar (12/1), Trenchard (12/1), Talento Puma (16/1), The Song Of John (16/1), Jaarim (18/1), Hakeem (40/1), Mister Parma (40/1), Festival Of Ages (50/1), Rebel Streak (50/1), Musaddas (80/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
