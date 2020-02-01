Meetings
12:10 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020
1
(11)
Long Water457
99-6OR: 75C
100/1
2
(1)
89-6OR: 75
15/2
3
(12)
Billingsgatev14
99-5OR: 74
14/1
4
(14)
Gundogdu35
59-5OR: 74CD
20/1
5
(7)
Pearlmant1230
49-5OR: 74
18/1
6
(9)
Chingachgookb,t15
59-4OR: 73
25/1
7
(5)
49-2OR: 71
40/1
8
(16)
Antimot,v15
79-1OR: 70D
5/1
9
(15)
Arch Goldv28
59-1OR: 70CD
8/1
10
(4)
Spring Jig1171
69-1OR: 70D
50/1
11
(8)
Heraldicb,t15
79-0OR: 69CD
9/2
12
(2)
Jamesiant,v14
69-0OR: 69
80/1
13
(3)
59-0OR: 69
7/1
14
(6)
58-13OR: 68
18/1
15
(10)
48-11OR: 66D
16/1
16
(13)
Obeyaanv14
48-11OR: 66
6/1
Non-Runners
17
Mears15
68-11OR: 66
T: A Al RayhiJ: Reserve 1
18
Sa'ada58
58-11OR: 66
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Reserve 2
19
Sheeba29
88-8OR: 63
T: D WatsonJ: Reserve 3
20
Tailor's Row8
68-6OR: 61
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Heraldic (9/2), Antimo (5/1), Obeyaan (6/1), Torno Subito (7/1), Philosopher (15/2), Arch Gold (8/1), Billingsgate (14/1), Maqaadeer (16/1), Blue Sovereign (18/1), Pearlman (18/1), Gundogdu (20/1), Chingachgook (25/1), Bosconero (40/1), Spring Jig (50/1), Jamesian (80/1), Long Water (100/1), Tailor's Row (N/A), Sheeba (N/A), Sa'ada (N/A), Mears (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
