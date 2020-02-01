Meetings

12:10 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Emirates NBD Priority Banking Handicap - Dirt
  • 1m 2f,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner99,001.00 AED2nd32,999.00 AED3rd18,149.00 AED4th9,898.00 AED5th4,951.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 5.84sOff time:12:10:19
1
(11)
Long Water457
99-6OR: 75C
100/1
T: A ShemailiJ: P Cosgrave
2
(1)
Philosopher14
89-6OR: 75
15/2
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
3
(12)
Billingsgatev14
99-5OR: 74
14/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: T P O'Shea
4
(14)
Gundogdu35
59-5OR: 74CD
20/1
T: S GhadayerJ: X Ziani
5
(7)
Pearlmant1230
49-5OR: 74
18/1
T: I MohammedJ: A de Vries
6
(9)
Chingachgookb,t15
59-4OR: 73
25/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Szczepan Mazur
7
(5)
Bosconerot8
49-2OR: 71
40/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Fernando Jara
8
(16)
Antimot,v15
79-1OR: 70D
5/1
T: A ShemailiJ: A Fresu
9
(15)
Arch Goldv28
59-1OR: 70CD
8/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
10
(4)
Spring Jig1171
69-1OR: 70D
50/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: R Ffrench
11
(8)
Heraldicb,t15
79-0OR: 69CD
9/2
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
12
(2)
Jamesiant,v14
69-0OR: 69
80/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: S Paiva
13
(3)
Torno Subito58
59-0OR: 69
7/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
14
(6)
Blue Sovereignp8
58-13OR: 68
18/1
T: E CharpyJ: F Veron
15
(10)
Maqaadeer15
48-11OR: 66D
16/1
T: D WatsonJ: Jim Crowley
16
(13)
Obeyaanv14
48-11OR: 66
6/1
T: F NassJ: B Doyle

Non-Runners

17
Mears15
68-11OR: 66
T: A Al RayhiJ: Reserve 1
18
Sa'ada58
58-11OR: 66
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Reserve 2
19
Sheeba29
88-8OR: 63
T: D WatsonJ: Reserve 3
20
Tailor's Row8
68-6OR: 61
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Heraldic (9/2), Antimo (5/1), Obeyaan (6/1), Torno Subito (7/1), Philosopher (15/2), Arch Gold (8/1), Billingsgate (14/1), Maqaadeer (16/1), Blue Sovereign (18/1), Pearlman (18/1), Gundogdu (20/1), Chingachgook (25/1), Bosconero (40/1), Spring Jig (50/1), Jamesian (80/1), Long Water (100/1), Tailor's Row (N/A), Sheeba (N/A), Sa'ada (N/A), Mears (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

