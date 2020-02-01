Meetings
11:35 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020
1
(3)
39-0OR:
80/1
2
(8)
Al Motayarv114
39-0OR:
66/1
3
(6)
39-0OR:
15/2
4
(2)
Bedouins Boyv23
39-0OR:
66/1
5
(9)
Buwardy14
39-0OR: 80
2/1
6
(13)
39-0OR: 85
13/8
7
(5)
Jukebox Kingt23
39-0OR:
20/1
8
(10)
Mass Mediav144
39-0OR: 73
11/1
9
(15)
39-0OR:
66/1
10
(12)
39-0OR:
6/1
11
(11)
Ratio14
39-0OR:
50/1
12
(1)
39-0OR:
80/1
13
(16)
Zafeerv114
39-0OR: 75
18/1
14
(14)
38-9OR:
66/1
15
(7)
Rawwanih144
38-9OR:
18/1
16
(4)
Varsha30
38-9OR:
66/1
Non-Runners
17
Bold Armour23
39-0OR: -
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Reserve 1
18
Miracle Maker14
39-0OR: -
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 2
19
What A Metal14
39-0OR: -
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 3
20
Soyuz8
39-0OR: -
T: M Al MheiriJ: Reserve 4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Colour Image (13/8), Buwardy (2/1), Oktalgano (6/1), Al Mukhtar Star (15/2), Mass Media (11/1), Zafeer (18/1), Rawwani (18/1), Jukebox King (20/1), Ratio (50/1), Varsha (66/1), Bedouins Boy (66/1), Early Motion (66/1), Miracle Power (66/1), Al Motayar (66/1), Sand Warrior (80/1), Al Asouf Star (80/1), Miracle Maker (N/A), Soyuz (N/A), What A Metal (N/A), Bold Armour (N/A)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
