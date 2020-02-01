Meetings

11:35 Meydan Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Emirates NBD Business Banking Maiden Stakes - Turf
  • 1m,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner99,001.00 AED2nd32,999.00 AED3rd18,149.00 AED4th9,898.00 AED5th4,951.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.04sOff time:11:35:51
1
(3)
Al Asouf Starv14
39-0OR:
80/1
T: F NassJ: B Doyle
2
(8)
Al Motayarv114
39-0OR:
66/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Fernando Jara
3
(6)
Al Mukhtar Star14
39-0OR:
15/2
T: F NassJ: A de Vries
4
(2)
Bedouins Boyv23
39-0OR:
66/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: J Rosales
5
(9)
Buwardy14
39-0OR: 80
2/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
6
(13)
Colour Image23
39-0OR: 85
13/8
T: S bin SuroorJ: P Cosgrave
7
(5)
Jukebox Kingt23
39-0OR:
20/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
8
(10)
Mass Mediav144
39-0OR: 73
11/1
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea
9
(15)
Miracle Power58
39-0OR:
66/1
T: F NassJ: R Ffrench
10
(12)
Oktalganoh1
39-0OR:
6/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
11
(11)
Ratio14
39-0OR:
50/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Dane O'Neill
12
(1)
Sand Warrior44
39-0OR:
80/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: A Fresu
13
(16)
Zafeerv114
39-0OR: 75
18/1
T: S SeemarJ: Harry Bentley
14
(14)
Early Motion30
38-9OR:
66/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: Szczepan Mazur
15
(7)
Rawwanih144
38-9OR:
18/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
16
(4)
Varsha30
38-9OR:
66/1
T: I MohammedJ: F Veron

Non-Runners

17
Bold Armour23
39-0OR: -
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Reserve 1
18
Miracle Maker14
39-0OR: -
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 2
19
What A Metal14
39-0OR: -
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 3
20
Soyuz8
39-0OR: -
T: M Al MheiriJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Colour Image (13/8), Buwardy (2/1), Oktalgano (6/1), Al Mukhtar Star (15/2), Mass Media (11/1), Zafeer (18/1), Rawwani (18/1), Jukebox King (20/1), Ratio (50/1), Varsha (66/1), Bedouins Boy (66/1), Early Motion (66/1), Miracle Power (66/1), Al Motayar (66/1), Sand Warrior (80/1), Al Asouf Star (80/1), Miracle Maker (N/A), Soyuz (N/A), What A Metal (N/A), Bold Armour (N/A)

