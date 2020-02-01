Meetings

10:30 Machecoul Sat 1 February 2020

  • Fernand Reaud Hurdle
  • 2m 3f 85y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:33:49
1
Papille D'Or266
811-4OR: D
10/1
T: Ger ColletJ: J Charron
2
Gunar142
511-2OR:
12/1
T: V JouetJ: J Da Silva
3
Zaporogue18
511-2OR:
11/1
T: Mlle S DelarocheJ: Jb Breton (7)
4
Draconis49
711-0OR:
10/1
T: N ChevalierJ: R Julliot
5
Flight Zero26
911-0OR: CD
7/1
T: S FoucherJ: D Thomas (9)
6
Elixir Pearl45
610-12OR:
14/1
T: L CadotJ: A Estrabol (7)
7
Astara De Lune26
810-12OR:
7/1
T: P J FertilletJ: B Henry (9)
8
Simba De Teilleev298
910-12OR:
28/1
T: S GouyetteJ: A Baudoin-Boin (7)
9
Cidjie Danglesb49
510-12OR:
28/1
T: K PlissonJ: J Pritchard-webb (7)
10
Elle Est Jolie25
610-10OR:
11/2
T: F NicolleJ: L Suisse (9)
11
Etoile De Cheneau122
610-7OR:
2/1
T: Cermin & HerpinJ: H Lucas
12
Rose D'automne
710-5OR:
28/1
T: G ChaignonJ: E Bonnet (7)
13
Da Vinci Del Rais23
510-5OR:
50/1
T: D MaheJ: L Solignac
14
Flamande538
510-1OR:
14/1
T: A CouetilJ: L Poggionovo (7)

Betting

Forecast

Etoile De Cheneau (2/1), Elle Est Jolie (11/2), Flight Zero (7/1), Astara De Lune (7/1), Papille D'Or (10/1), Draconis (10/1), Zaporogue (11/1), Gunar (12/1), Elixir Pearl (14/1), Flamande (14/1), Cidjie Dangles (28/1), Simba De Teillee (28/1), Rose D'automne (28/1), Da Vinci Del Rais (50/1)

