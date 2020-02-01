Next Race Off

Meetings

13:10 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Betway Handicap (Class 4)
  • 6f 1y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(1)
Count Otto15
59-10OR: 86CD
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: M Dwyer

C&D winner who returned to form with a narrow defeat here last time out when allowed to dictate from the front. On a nice mark and may have won if he hadn't have raced wide on the home bend that day; leading claims.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Last Page64
59-7OR: 83D
T: A W CarrollJ: Hollie Doyle

Off the mark for this yard at Kempton in November but failed to follow up when going off too quick over the same C&D next time; less exposed than some but faces competition for the lead.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Zeyzoun15
69-6OR: 82
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Heavy ground winner at Epsom in September but has struggled badly in two starts for this yard and not the most straightforward type (can race too keen); others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Mr Top Hat7
59-5OR: 81D
T: P D EvansJ: Cameron Iles (7)

Chester winner from a 5lb higher mark last year and while he's yet to win on AW, he's run some creditable races at this venue including on return last week; each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Fuente9
49-4OR: 80BFD
T: K DalgleishJ: J Fanning

Hasn't won since 2018 but very at Newcastle last time out when caught on the line (seemingly had the race in the bag); plenty of pace in this race for him to aim at and ought to get competitive again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Reflektor13
79-1OR: 77CD
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

C&D winner. Becoming very well-handicapped on old form but with good reason following a succession of poor runs at Wolverhampton; hard to recommend at present.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Swiss Pridep22
49-0OR: 76CD
T: R A TealJ: George Rooke (7)

All three wins since his C&D maiden success have come in claiming company; up 2lb for his win here earlier in the month and starts out for new yard but probably has a tough ask back in handicap company.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Suzi's Connoisseurb12
98-13OR: 75CD
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: B A Curtis

C&D winner in December 2018 but not the most consistent these days and has failed to hit the frame in four starts this winter; others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Barringtonv7
68-13OR: 75D
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Bounced back to form with a promising second at Kempton last time but faces plenty of pace pressure here and only has one win since 2016; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6Highland Acclaim89-57/1Full Result
T: D O'MearaJ: David Probert

Betting

Forecast

Fuente (10/3), Count Otto (7/2), Barrington (4/1), Swiss Pride (4/1), Suzi's Connoisseur (15/2), Reflektor (8/1), Mr Top Hat (9/1), Last Page (12/1), Zeyzoun (33/1)

Verdict

FUENTE could get this race run to suit and he was unlucky not to score at Newcastle last time out; Last Page and Count Otto are both a threat if either of them manage to bag an early lead with the latter preferred from a handicapping perspective.
  1. Fuente
  2. Count Otto
  3. Last Page
