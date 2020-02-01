Next Race Off

13:10 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Handicap (Class 4)
- 6f 1y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Polytrack
C&D winner who returned to form with a narrow defeat here last time out when allowed to dictate from the front. On a nice mark and may have won if he hadn't have raced wide on the home bend that day; leading claims.
Off the mark for this yard at Kempton in November but failed to follow up when going off too quick over the same C&D next time; less exposed than some but faces competition for the lead.
Heavy ground winner at Epsom in September but has struggled badly in two starts for this yard and not the most straightforward type (can race too keen); others preferred.
Chester winner from a 5lb higher mark last year and while he's yet to win on AW, he's run some creditable races at this venue including on return last week; each-way claims.
Hasn't won since 2018 but very at Newcastle last time out when caught on the line (seemingly had the race in the bag); plenty of pace in this race for him to aim at and ought to get competitive again.
C&D winner. Becoming very well-handicapped on old form but with good reason following a succession of poor runs at Wolverhampton; hard to recommend at present.
All three wins since his C&D maiden success have come in claiming company; up 2lb for his win here earlier in the month and starts out for new yard but probably has a tough ask back in handicap company.
C&D winner in December 2018 but not the most consistent these days and has failed to hit the frame in four starts this winter; others make more appeal.
Bounced back to form with a promising second at Kempton last time but faces plenty of pace pressure here and only has one win since 2016; others preferred.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|Highland Acclaim
|8
|9-5
|7/1
|Full Result
|T: D O'MearaJ: David Probert
Betting
Forecast
Fuente (10/3), Count Otto (7/2), Barrington (4/1), Swiss Pride (4/1), Suzi's Connoisseur (15/2), Reflektor (8/1), Mr Top Hat (9/1), Last Page (12/1), Zeyzoun (33/1)
Verdict
- Fuente
- Count Otto
- Last Page
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.