Next Race Off

16:20 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Goffs Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 2m,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Eric Bloodaxe34
511-13OR: CD
T: J P O'BrienJ: Mr T Hamilton

Impressive debut winner and probably improved on that when adding to his tally with a C&D success last time; has to concede weight to all rivals but he's the one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Appreciate It36
611-11OR: C
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Point-to-point winner who was well suited to the step up in trip here in December when getting off the mark under Rules; drop back to 2m is the concern but he's a nice prospect for top connections.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Lieutenant Command36
611-11OR: D
T: N MeadeJ: Mr F Maguire

Fell on only point-to-point start but made a promising start to life under Rules when winning at Limerick in fine style (barely asked a question).

Last RunWatch last race
4
Fantasio D'alene48
511-10OR: D
T: G ElliottJ: Ms L O'Neill

Bumper winner at Punchestown in October and placed in Listed company last time out at Navan on fourth start under Rules but already a bit more exposed than some and will need to improve to figure.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Risk Factort37
511-10OR: CD
T: J P O'BrienJ: Mr B O'Neill

Built on promising runs in bumpers with a C&D success in December; beautifully breed and open to more improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Wide Receiver34
511-10OR: D
T: G ElliottJ: Mr J J Codd

2m4f point-to-point winner who followed up with a bumper win at Navan; may struggle to reverse form with Eric Bloodaxe from last time out though.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Brandy Harbour55
611-7OR:
T: J NeilanJ: Mr D Allen

Point-to-point winner in December on his fourth start but has a tough introduction to life under Rules here.

8
Shakespeare's Word27
410-7OR:
T: Padraig RocheJ: Miss A B O'Connor

16,000 gns three-year-old purchase. Promising debut at Naas last month but likely to find this too tough up in class.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Envoi Allen511-134/6
T: G ElliottJ: Mr J J Codd

Betting

Forecast

Appreciate It (7/4), Eric Bloodaxe (15/8), Wide Receiver (5/1), Risk Factor (11/2), Lieutenant Command (12/1), Shakespeare's Word (20/1), Fantasio D'alene (20/1), Brandy Harbour (80/1)

Verdict

ERIC BLOODAXE looks the one to beat in a race won last year by the still unbeaten Envoi Allen and the selection can maintain his own unbeaten record following his C&D success last time out. Lieutenant Command is a danger, despite the fact this is plenty tougher than his debut under Rules last time out. The main threat could be Risk Factor if he takes another step forward from his C&D win last time.
  1. Eric Bloodaxe
  2. Risk Factor
  3. Lieutenant Command
