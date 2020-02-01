Next Race Off

16:20 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
- Goffs Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2) (Class 1)
- 2m,
- 8 Runners
- Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Impressive debut winner and probably improved on that when adding to his tally with a C&D success last time; has to concede weight to all rivals but he's the one to beat.
Point-to-point winner who was well suited to the step up in trip here in December when getting off the mark under Rules; drop back to 2m is the concern but he's a nice prospect for top connections.
Fell on only point-to-point start but made a promising start to life under Rules when winning at Limerick in fine style (barely asked a question).
Bumper winner at Punchestown in October and placed in Listed company last time out at Navan on fourth start under Rules but already a bit more exposed than some and will need to improve to figure.
Built on promising runs in bumpers with a C&D success in December; beautifully breed and open to more improvement.
2m4f point-to-point winner who followed up with a bumper win at Navan; may struggle to reverse form with Eric Bloodaxe from last time out though.
Point-to-point winner in December on his fourth start but has a tough introduction to life under Rules here.
16,000 gns three-year-old purchase. Promising debut at Naas last month but likely to find this too tough up in class.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Envoi Allen
|5
|11-13
|4/6
|T: G ElliottJ: Mr J J Codd
Betting
Forecast
Appreciate It (7/4), Eric Bloodaxe (15/8), Wide Receiver (5/1), Risk Factor (11/2), Lieutenant Command (12/1), Shakespeare's Word (20/1), Fantasio D'alene (20/1), Brandy Harbour (80/1)
Verdict
- Eric Bloodaxe
- Risk Factor
- Lieutenant Command
