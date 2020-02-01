15:45 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
Useful on the Flat and looked a nice prospect when winning a Grade 2 on second start for this yard. However, well below form in two starts this winter.
Progressive sort who has won two of his last five and may have won last time out if settling better in the early stages; up 5lb and drops in trip.
Won the mares' novice at the Festival but disappointing in two starts so far this campaign; drop back in trip could suit.
Placed in a Grade 2 bumper at this venue prior to winning a 25-runner maiden hurdle on debut over timber; disappointed twice since but remains low mileage.
Has won three times since joining this yard from France but has struggled in Graded company of late; should find the switch to handicaps easier and still unexposed to some extent.
Winner on debut for this yard and either didn't handle the step up in trip or didn't handle heavy ground when a well beaten runner-up next time; very interesting contender on handicap debut back down in trip.
Maiden hurdle winner who didn't need to improve to win a four-runner event at Clonmel in January; fascinating contender on his handicap debut here but will need to jump better.
Two wins from 20 starts over hurdles but he's been in no sort of form in this sphere of late and showed nothing here when 23rd of 25 last time out; hard to recommend.
Bounced back to form with an excellent second in first-time cheekpieces over C&D in December; up 4lb but he can go well again.
Bumper winner who has been very consistent over hurdles to date, winning one of his four starts and placing on the other three runs; good fourth on handicap debut last time and should go well again, up just 2lb and unexposed.
Useful on the Flat and may have won on her return to hurdles last time out if jumping the last better. Freshened up since and rates as a fascinating contender here.
Course winner as a novice but that was in 2017 and he was disappointing when making mistakes over hurdles here last time out. Needs to improve for the fitting of first-time blinkers.
Got his head back in front at Cork last time and while that was impressive, he's been hit with a 10lb rise and he's in much deeper company here.
Rattled off a four-timer on the Flat last summer but mark looks stiff enough on his return to hurdles and others make more appeal.
Started this season with a hat-trick and got his head back in front on heavy ground at Fairyhouse last time. 6lb rise and the step up in class make life tougher but he's relatively consistent at least.
At his best on heavy ground and still 8lb above his last winning mark but did run an eye-catching race at Punchestown last time; not entirely ruled out.
Bumper winner at Galway and has run well in defeat on each of his three maiden hurdle runs; handicapper wouldn't appear to have taken any chances with his opening handicap mark though.
Promising sort when trained in France and off the mark in good style in a maiden hurdle when debuting for this yard. Might want a step up in trip to be seen to best effect.
Still 12lb above his last winning handicap mark, despite no wins since May 201; ran with credit over C&D last time out but a 3lb rise won't help his bid to improve on that.
C&D winner of a novice handicap hurdle but not quite in the same form when runner-up at Cork latest; needs to improve for first-time blinkers.
Got his head back in front at Musselburgh last time but hard to fancy from 4lb out of the handicap in a much more competitive heat.
Promise on his return to hurdles in novice company last time out but set a stiff task from out of the handicap here.
Last Year's Winner
|Off You Go
|6
|11-5
|8/1
Betting
Forecast
Buildmeupbuttercup (5/1), Fan De Blues (11/2), Unexcepted (6/1), Thosedaysaregone (7/1), Thatsy (7/1), Tiger Tap Tap (7/1), The Mouse Doctor (10/1), Embittered (12/1), Eglantine Du Seuil (20/1), Scheu Time (20/1), Fauguernon (20/1), Mister Blue Sky (20/1), Daybreak Boy (20/1), You Raised Me Up (22/1), Golden Jewel (25/1), Top Moon (25/1), Sire Du Berlais (25/1), Foveros (33/1), Golden Spear (33/1), Shumaker (40/1), Mind's Eye (40/1), Lever Du Soleil (50/1), Rasiym (50/1)
Verdict
- Buildmeupbuttercup
- Unexcepted
- Thatsy
