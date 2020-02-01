Next Race Off

Meetings

14:00 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

  • ERSG Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m 1f,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Bapaumet47
711-10OR: CD
T: W P MullinsJ: R M Power

Improved from his chasing debut when disappointing (sent off evens) at Fairyhouse in November to win a Beginners' Chase at Naas in fine style. Just about Grade 1 level over hurdles and worth a crack at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Cash Backh27
811-10OR: 153D
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Placed in Grade 2 company over hurdles and has looked even better in his two starts over fences. Will need to step up on the level of form he's shown so far but he looks a natural over the larger obstacles and entirely unexposed.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Gallant John Joep36
711-10OR: D
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne

Runner-up to Melon on chase debut over C&D but perhaps flattered by the proximity to the winner given his rival's bad mistake at the last; open to improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Melon36
811-10OR: CD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Runner-up to Fakir D'Oudairies on chase debut and then got the better of Gallant John Joe over C&D last time, despite making a bad error at the last; needs to jump better if he's going to win this.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Notebookt37
711-10OR: 158CD
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Built like a chaser and has improved enormously for the switch to fences, unbeaten in three starts and very impressive when getting the better of Fakir D'Oudairies in a C&D Grade 1 last month; likely capable of more progression here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Royal Rendezvoush37
811-10OR: 148D
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Fogarty

Beaten a long way by Notebook and Fakir D'Oudairies last time out when third of five in a Grade 1 and hard to imagine him reversing that form line; down the order on jockey bookings and others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Fakir D'Oudairies37
511-5OR: 156D
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Impressive on chase debut when beating Melon and stepped up on that when landing a Grade 1 in impressive fashion at Fairyhouse. However, couldn't land the hat-trick when failing to get the better of Notebook last time (slight mistake at last).

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Le Richebourg611-1011/10
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Notebook (15/8), Fakir D'Oudairies (5/2), Cash Back (6/1), Bapaume (6/1), Melon (13/2), Gallant John Joe (50/1), Royal Rendezvous (66/1)

Verdict

Grade 1 Novice Chase at this venue at Christmas looks like the form line to focus on and there's every chance NOTEBOOK can confirm the form with Fakir D'Oudairies and remain unbeaten over fences after a mightily impressive display last time out. Cash Back could prove to be the best of the Mullins quartet.
  1. Notebook
  2. Fakir D'Oudairies
  3. Cash Back
