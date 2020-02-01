Next Race Off

14:00 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
- ERSG Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m 1f,
- 7 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Improved from his chasing debut when disappointing (sent off evens) at Fairyhouse in November to win a Beginners' Chase at Naas in fine style. Just about Grade 1 level over hurdles and worth a crack at this level.
Placed in Grade 2 company over hurdles and has looked even better in his two starts over fences. Will need to step up on the level of form he's shown so far but he looks a natural over the larger obstacles and entirely unexposed.
Runner-up to Melon on chase debut over C&D but perhaps flattered by the proximity to the winner given his rival's bad mistake at the last; open to improvement.
Runner-up to Fakir D'Oudairies on chase debut and then got the better of Gallant John Joe over C&D last time, despite making a bad error at the last; needs to jump better if he's going to win this.
Built like a chaser and has improved enormously for the switch to fences, unbeaten in three starts and very impressive when getting the better of Fakir D'Oudairies in a C&D Grade 1 last month; likely capable of more progression here.
Beaten a long way by Notebook and Fakir D'Oudairies last time out when third of five in a Grade 1 and hard to imagine him reversing that form line; down the order on jockey bookings and others preferred.
Impressive on chase debut when beating Melon and stepped up on that when landing a Grade 1 in impressive fashion at Fairyhouse. However, couldn't land the hat-trick when failing to get the better of Notebook last time (slight mistake at last).
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Le Richebourg
|6
|11-10
|11/10
|T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Notebook (15/8), Fakir D'Oudairies (5/2), Cash Back (6/1), Bapaume (6/1), Melon (13/2), Gallant John Joe (50/1), Royal Rendezvous (66/1)
Verdict
- Notebook
- Fakir D'Oudairies
- Cash Back
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.