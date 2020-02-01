Next Race Off

13:25 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
- Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m 1f,
- 8 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Clear career best when getting the better of Chacun Pour Soi in a C&D Grade 1 in December; slightly more exposed than that rival but could be hard to beat in follow up bid.
Grade 2 winner at Cork in December 2018 but tends to struggle at the top level and entitled to need the run on his first start since April.
French recruit who got the better of Defi Du Seuil in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival but didn't seem to have any excuses when runner-up to A Plus Tard in December; drying ground will suit but may struggle to reverse that form.
Impressive Grade 3 winner at Naas in November and landed a three-runner Grade 2 at Cork last time, though only had one rival to beat at the business end of the race; seemingly second string on jockey bookings.
Mightily impressive Arkle winner but hasn't kicked on so far this campaign and could only finish runner-up in a Grade 2 at Kempton last time; needs more.
Five-time Grade 1 winner over fences including the last two renewals of this race and looked as good as ever when winning at Punchestown in December; interesting Townend picks Chacun Pour Soi but expected to go well again.
Gained a first win since 2016 at Ballinrobe in September but only a distant third behind A Plus Tard and Chacun Pour Soi last time out and this is a stronger race.
Looked like a smart prospect when winning at Aintree last season but in no sort of form in his last couple of starts, tailed off each on each occasion; hard to make a case for up in class here.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Min
|8
|11-10
|4/9
|T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Chacun Pour Soi (13/8), Min (11/4), A Plus Tard (10/3), Cilaos Emery (5/1), Duc Des Genievres (25/1), Ordinary World (50/1), Ornua (100/1), Castlegrace Paddy (100/1)
Verdict
- A Plus Tard
- Chacun Pour Soi
- Min
