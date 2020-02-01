Next Race Off

Meetings

13:25 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m 1f,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
A Plus Tard36
611-10OR: 165CD
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Clear career best when getting the better of Chacun Pour Soi in a C&D Grade 1 in December; slightly more exposed than that rival but could be hard to beat in follow up bid.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Castlegrace Paddyt277
911-10OR: 154D
T: P A FahyJ: B J Cooper

Grade 2 winner at Cork in December 2018 but tends to struggle at the top level and entitled to need the run on his first start since April.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Chacun Pour Soi36
811-10OR: 169BFD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

French recruit who got the better of Defi Du Seuil in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival but didn't seem to have any excuses when runner-up to A Plus Tard in December; drying ground will suit but may struggle to reverse that form.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Cilaos Emeryh55
811-10OR: 165D
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Impressive Grade 3 winner at Naas in November and landed a three-runner Grade 2 at Cork last time, though only had one rival to beat at the business end of the race; seemingly second string on jockey bookings.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Duc Des Genievrest36
711-10OR: 160
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Mightily impressive Arkle winner but hasn't kicked on so far this campaign and could only finish runner-up in a Grade 2 at Kempton last time; needs more.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Min55
911-10OR: 171CD
T: W P MullinsJ: R M Power

Five-time Grade 1 winner over fences including the last two renewals of this race and looked as good as ever when winning at Punchestown in December; interesting Townend picks Chacun Pour Soi but expected to go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ordinary World36
1011-10OR: 152
T: H De BromheadJ: D N Russell

Gained a first win since 2016 at Ballinrobe in September but only a distant third behind A Plus Tard and Chacun Pour Soi last time out and this is a stronger race.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ornua21
911-10OR: 150D
T: H De BromheadJ: D Robinson

Looked like a smart prospect when winning at Aintree last season but in no sort of form in his last couple of starts, tailed off each on each occasion; hard to make a case for up in class here.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Min811-104/9
T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Chacun Pour Soi (13/8), Min (11/4), A Plus Tard (10/3), Cilaos Emery (5/1), Duc Des Genievres (25/1), Ordinary World (50/1), Ornua (100/1), Castlegrace Paddy (100/1)

Verdict

Chacun Pour Soi didn't appear to have any excuses when finishing runner-up to A PLUS TARD over course and distance last time out and the unexposed Henry de Bromhead contender is taken to confirm the form here. Min is an obvious threat in his bid for a third straight renewal of this race and he showed he retains all of his ability when winning at Punchestown in December.
  1. A Plus Tard
  2. Chacun Pour Soi
  3. Min
