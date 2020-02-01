Meetings

20:20 Laurel Park Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Allowance
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,050.002nd$7,000.003rd$3,501.004th$2,450.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:20:17:36
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Threethehardway27
48-8OR: 81D
33/1
T: Robin GrahamJ: Ricardo Chiappe
2
(2)
Crowheart Butte28
48-11OR: 81D
16/1
T: Cynthia ReeseJ: John Bisono
3
(3)
Muchacho34
48-8OR: 97D
11/4
T: Corby CaiazzoJ: Forest Boyce
4
(4)
Sapphire Shilling27
48-8OR: 92D
25/1
T: Jonathan MaldonadoJ: Victor Carrasco
5
(5)
Can't Pass It Up31
48-8OR: 92D
9/2
T: Bernard DunhamJ: J Acosta
6
(6)
Let's Play Nineb135
48-11OR: 107D
8/13
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Trevor McCarthy
7
(7)
Campari12
68-8OR: 84D
33/1
T: Jr Mario Serey,J: Yomar Ortiz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Let's Play Nine (8/13), Muchacho (11/4), Can't Pass It Up (9/2), Crowheart Butte (16/1), Sapphire Shilling (25/1), Threethehardway (33/1), Campari (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 38m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex