17:25 Laurel Park Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:17:30:53
1
(1)
Top Me Off20
58-11OR: 98BFD
13/8
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
2
(2)
The Magical One28
48-11OR: 88
11/2
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Victor Rosales (5)
3
(3)
Antrim Aubrey21
48-11OR: 69D
9/2
T: Hamilton SmithJ: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
Imperial Brew27
58-11OR: 85
5/1
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Alberto Burgos (7)
5
(5)
Talented Dr. B42
48-9OR: 76
12/1
T: Carl DoranJ: Avery Whisman (5)
6
(6)
Auld Lange Syne20
48-11OR: 79D
7/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Horacio Karamanos

Betting

Forecast

Top Me Off (13/8), Auld Lange Syne (7/2), Antrim Aubrey (9/2), Imperial Brew (5/1), The Magical One (11/2), Talented Dr. B (12/1)

