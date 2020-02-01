Meetings
17:25 Laurel Park Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 98BFD
13/8
2
(2)
48-11OR: 88
11/2
3
(3)
48-11OR: 69D
9/2
4
(4)
58-11OR: 85
5/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 76
12/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 79D
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Top Me Off (13/8), Auld Lange Syne (7/2), Antrim Aubrey (9/2), Imperial Brew (5/1), The Magical One (11/2), Talented Dr. B (12/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed