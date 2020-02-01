Meetings

13:35 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

  • Cape Flying Championship (Grade 1)
  • 4f 214y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR625,005.002ndR199,999.003rdR100,009.004thR49,995.005thR25,007.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:13:45:39
1
(6)
Kasimir21
69-6OR: BFCD
9/4
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
2
(3)
Chimichuri Runb21
59-6OR: CD
7/2
T: Sean TarryJ: G Lerena
3
(7)
Pacific Trader21
69-6OR: CD
6/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: C Orffer
4
(5)
Bold Respect21
69-6OR: CD
11/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: Greg Cheyne
5
(10)
Pleasedtomeetyou35
59-6OR: CD
28/1
T: Willem NelJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
6
(2)
Russet Air35
59-6OR: BFCD
25/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: A Domeyer
7
(8)
Elusive Trader35
59-6OR: CD
33/1
T: Greg EnnionJ: M J Byleveld
8
(11)
Machiavelli59
59-6OR: C
66/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: P Strydom
9
(4)
Run Fox Run49
59-1OR: CD
7/4
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Marcus
10
(9)
Princess Rebel49
69-1OR: CD
28/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Warren Kennedy
11
(1)
Celestial Stormb49
59-1OR: CD
66/1
T: Glen PullerJ: Morne Winnaar

Betting

Forecast

Run Fox Run (7/4), Kasimir (9/4), Chimichuri Run (7/2), Pacific Trader (6/1), Bold Respect (11/1), Russet Air (25/1), Princess Rebel (28/1), Pleasedtomeetyou (28/1), Elusive Trader (33/1), Celestial Storm (66/1), Machiavelli (66/1)

