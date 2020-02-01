Meetings

  • Summer Of Champions Maiden Plate
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR43,748.002ndR13,996.003rdR6,998.004thR3,499.005thR1,759.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:26:02
1
(4)
Radiant Love32
49-6OR:
11/4
T: Michael John RobinsonJ: Warren Kennedy
2
(3)
Fighter66
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Paul ReevesJ: Sandile Mbhele (3)
3
(9)
Parktown22
49-6OR: BF
11/4
T: Justin SnaithJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
4
(5)
Lead Singer28
49-6OR:
4/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
6
(2)
Bollingerb18
49-6OR: BF
7/2
T: Justin SnaithJ: P Strydom
7
(7)
Captain Yolo66
49-6OR:
66/1
T: Paul ReevesJ: Devin Ashby
8
(10)
What A Man18
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Piet SteynJ: Morne Winnaar
9
(1)
Dollar Brand32
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Geoff WoodruffJ: M J Byleveld
10
(8)
Captain Zee150
49-6OR:
7/2
T: Willem NelJ: A Domeyer

Non-Runners

5
(6)
Senor Don7
49-6OR: -
T: Piet BothaJ: Luyolo Mxothwa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Radiant Love (11/4), Parktown (11/4), Bollinger (7/2), Captain Zee (7/2), Lead Singer (4/1), Senor Don (5/1), What A Man (25/1), Fighter (40/1), Dollar Brand (40/1), Captain Yolo (66/1)

