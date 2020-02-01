Meetings

19:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bet At racingtv.com Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 1m 3f 219y, Standard / Slow
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 35.15sOff time:19:46:27
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Boychickb,t161
79-9OR: 62
25/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: R Kingscote

Five-time winner although not since 2017 and five lifeless 2019 starts since joining this yard further suggested him regressive and one to oppose. Headgear offers some hope.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Visorh24
59-6OR: 59BF
5/1
T: J R FanshaweJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Maiden placed three times in a 12-race career and all of them off a higher mark than today. Could argue him handicapped to go close here then but consistency not his forte.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Its Nice Tobe Nice120
49-5OR: 60WS
16/1
T: W R MuirJ: B A Curtis

Tailed off at Ascot when last seen in October. Had a wind op since and makes handicap debut here but risky proposition at this stage.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Double Legendb12
59-5OR: 58BFCD
13/8
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: R Havlin

C&D winner beaten just ½L here last time over the same conditions. 1lb rise far from enough to temper enthusiasm and looks the one they all have to beat today.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Rail Dancerv7
89-2OR: 55CD
8/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer

Unplaced in all eight since back-to-back wins in May including stable debut latest. Well handicapped if and when he returns to form but little to suggest that imminent.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Strictp2
49-1OR: 56
5/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Eight-race maiden yet to quite show himself in handicap company as a potential future winner. Mark slides again (also declared at Southwell on Thursday).

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Howardian Hillsp12
79-0OR: 53CD
8/1
T: V R A DartnallJ: William Cox (3)

Not consistent but likes it here as a past C&D scorer and only beaten ½L into second here last time out. Up 1lb for that but should again make a bold bid today.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Lord Howardv12
48-12OR: 53C
20/1
T: M R ChannonJ: Ella Boardman (7)

1m3f winner here in the past finished well behind Double Legend here last time out and 2lb pull today unlikely to see him turn the tables.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(1)
Stay In The Light7
58-7OR: 45
66/1
T: R IngramJ: J Quinn

This mare is a 24-race maiden with no solid form and as usual she can safely be scratched off the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Double Legend49-27/2Full Result
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: R Havlin

Betting

Forecast

Double Legend (13/8), Strict (5/1), Visor (5/1), Rail Dancer (8/1), Howardian Hills (8/1), Its Nice Tobe Nice (16/1), Lord Howard (20/1), Boychick (25/1), Stay In The Light (66/1)

Verdict

Two past C&D winners who finished second here latest in DOUBLE LEGEND and Howardian Hills headline the contenders with the former preferred as the more likely to back up such an effort. All of the others have plenty of doubts but Visor is probably the most likely to put his best foot forward to go close.
  1. Double Legend
  2. Howardian Hills
  3. Visor

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
3/1
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
7/2
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7/1
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
8/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
8/1
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
9/1
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
10/1
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
12/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 36m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex