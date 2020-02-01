19:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
Five-time winner although not since 2017 and five lifeless 2019 starts since joining this yard further suggested him regressive and one to oppose. Headgear offers some hope.
Maiden placed three times in a 12-race career and all of them off a higher mark than today. Could argue him handicapped to go close here then but consistency not his forte.
Tailed off at Ascot when last seen in October. Had a wind op since and makes handicap debut here but risky proposition at this stage.
C&D winner beaten just ½L here last time over the same conditions. 1lb rise far from enough to temper enthusiasm and looks the one they all have to beat today.
Unplaced in all eight since back-to-back wins in May including stable debut latest. Well handicapped if and when he returns to form but little to suggest that imminent.
Eight-race maiden yet to quite show himself in handicap company as a potential future winner. Mark slides again (also declared at Southwell on Thursday).
Not consistent but likes it here as a past C&D scorer and only beaten ½L into second here last time out. Up 1lb for that but should again make a bold bid today.
1m3f winner here in the past finished well behind Double Legend here last time out and 2lb pull today unlikely to see him turn the tables.
This mare is a 24-race maiden with no solid form and as usual she can safely be scratched off the shortlist.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Double Legend
|4
|9-2
|7/2
|Full Result
|T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: R Havlin
Betting
Forecast
Double Legend (13/8), Strict (5/1), Visor (5/1), Rail Dancer (8/1), Howardian Hills (8/1), Its Nice Tobe Nice (16/1), Lord Howard (20/1), Boychick (25/1), Stay In The Light (66/1)
Verdict
- Double Legend
- Howardian Hills
- Visor
