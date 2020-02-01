Meetings

21:04 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Stakes
  • 7f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$94,500.002nd$29,999.003rd$15,000.004th$10,500.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:10:22
1
(1)
Mischevious Alex88
38-10OR: 95D
4/1
T: John ServisJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Untitled49
38-6OR: 117
7/4
T: Mark CasseJ: Jose Ortiz
3
(3)
Flash Pass35
38-6OR: 92D
33/1
T: Efren LozaJ: Edgar Prado
4
(4)
Green Light Go119
38-12OR: 98BFD
13/8
T: James JerkensJ: Javier Castellano
5
(5)
Shivaree28
38-10OR: 99D
8/1
T: Ralph NicksJ: Emisael Jaramillo
6
(6)
Necker Island63
38-8OR: 102D
8/1
T: Stanley HoughJ: Tyler Gaffalione
7
(7)
Inter Miami28
38-6OR: 102
33/1
T: Alexis DelgadoJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
Point Winner34
38-6OR: 80
66/1
T: Oscar GonzalezJ: Santiago Gonzalez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Green Light Go (13/8), Untitled (7/4), Mischevious Alex (4/1), Shivaree (8/1), Necker Island (8/1), Flash Pass (33/1), Inter Miami (33/1), Point Winner (66/1)

