Meetings

20:34 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Stakes
  • 1m, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$62,999.002nd$20,001.003rd$10,000.004th$7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:41:17
2
(2)
Moana's Tale78
38-6OR: 96D
10/1
T: Danny GarganJ: Manuel Franco
3
(3)
She's My Type28
38-10OR: 102D
2/1
T: Christophe ClementJ: Tyler Gaffalione
4
(4)
Cheermeister28
38-10OR: 95D
8/1
T: Armando De La CerdaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
5
(5)
Reluctant Bride13
38-6OR: 94
14/1
T: P BianconeJ: Luca Panici
6
(6)
Micheline43
38-10OR: 83D
14/1
T: Michael StidhamJ: Jose Ortiz
7
(7)
Moral Reasoning28
38-6OR: 97
11/10
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
9
(9)
Ivyetsu63
38-6OR: 71D
14/1
T: II George Arnold,J: J R Leparoux

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Sunset Promise28
38-6OR: 97
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
8
(8)
Filly Jean King49
38-6OR: 87
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Edgard Zayas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Moral Reasoning (11/10), She's My Type (2/1), Sunset Promise (9/2), Cheermeister (8/1), Moana's Tale (10/1), Filly Jean King (10/1), Micheline (14/1), Ivyetsu (14/1), Reluctant Bride (14/1)

