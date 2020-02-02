Meetings

03:18 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:21:24
1
(1)
Uncle Bird29
98-5OR: 75D
25/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Nicasio Gonzalez
2
(2)
Broke In A Flash23
48-8OR: 81BF
13/2
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Bye Bye Shanghai14
58-8OR: 84D
6/1
T: Joseph FosterJ: Paulina Ramirez
4
(4)
Half Ours To Keep49
48-8OR: 80D
5/2
T: Beverly BurressJ: Ty Kennedy
5
(5)
Canyon Fire22
48-5OR: 82D
9/1
T: Billy SturrockJ: Humberto Tellez (5)
6
(6)
Donwell23
68-8OR: 83D
9/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Jansen Melancon
7
(7)
Truly The One23
58-5OR: 66
50/1
T: Donald MelanconJ: Daniel Flores
8
(8)
Spring Rodeo29
78-5OR: 67D
50/1
T: Henry DunnJ: Odilon Martinez
9
(9)
Union Rebelb14
68-8OR: 93D
11/8
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Timothy Thornton
10
(10)
Prayer Boy45
58-5OR: 78
20/1
T: Allen LandryJ: Thomas Pompell

Betting

Forecast

Union Rebel (11/8), Half Ours To Keep (5/2), Bye Bye Shanghai (6/1), Broke In A Flash (13/2), Donwell (9/1), Canyon Fire (9/1), Prayer Boy (20/1), Uncle Bird (25/1), Spring Rodeo (50/1), Truly The One (50/1)

