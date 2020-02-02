Meetings
03:18 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
98-5OR: 75D
25/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 81BF
13/2
3
(3)
58-8OR: 84D
6/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 80D
5/2
5
(5)
48-5OR: 82D
9/1
6
(6)
Donwell23
68-8OR: 83D
9/1
7
(7)
58-5OR: 66
50/1
8
(8)
78-5OR: 67D
50/1
9
(9)
Union Rebelb14
68-8OR: 93D
11/8
10
(10)
58-5OR: 78
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Union Rebel (11/8), Half Ours To Keep (5/2), Bye Bye Shanghai (6/1), Broke In A Flash (13/2), Donwell (9/1), Canyon Fire (9/1), Prayer Boy (20/1), Uncle Bird (25/1), Spring Rodeo (50/1), Truly The One (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed