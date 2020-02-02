Meetings

02:50 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:52:51
1
(1)
Contraband28
48-8OR: 77BFD
10/3
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
2
(2)
Buffon30
48-11OR: 64D
17/2
T: Matthew LoreficeJ: Carlos Lozada
3
(3)
Time To Stroll107
48-8OR: 69D
25/1
T: Roy RobertsJ: Paulina Ramirez
4
(4)
Cat On The Roof16
48-5OR: 51D
33/1
T: Jacoby LandryJ: Larry Gary
5
(5)
Greeley Can Win59
58-8OR: 81D
9/4
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Joel Dominguez
7
(7)
Haynesville28
48-8OR: 77BFD
11/10
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Gerard Melancon

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Whistling Wind16
88-5OR: 80
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Kerwin Clark

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Haynesville (11/10), Greeley Can Win (9/4), Contraband (10/3), Whistling Wind (8/1), Buffon (17/2), Time To Stroll (25/1), Cat On The Roof (33/1)

