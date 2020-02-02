Meetings
02:50 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 77BFD
10/3
2
(2)
Buffon30
48-11OR: 64D
17/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 69D
25/1
4
(4)
48-5OR: 51D
33/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 81D
9/4
7
(7)
48-8OR: 77BFD
11/10
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Whistling Wind16
88-5OR: 80
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Kerwin Clark
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Haynesville (11/10), Greeley Can Win (9/4), Contraband (10/3), Whistling Wind (8/1), Buffon (17/2), Time To Stroll (25/1), Cat On The Roof (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed