Meetings
02:20 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020
2
(2)
Pointman21
58-8OR: 76D
4/1
3
(3)
78-5OR: 73D
14/1
4
(4)
Outrun63
68-8OR: 65D
50/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 68D
9/1
6
(6)
Multiple21
48-8OR: 71D
2/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 76D
14/1
8
(8)
68-8OR: 43D
40/1
9
(9)
58-8OR: 75BFD
6/4
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Opportunity Cost29
68-8OR: 64
T: Becky LeblancJ: Jansen Melancon
10
(10)
El Mozo35
68-8OR: 69
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
11
(11)
Kye's Addycat10
58-5OR: 71
T: Walter DaigleJ: Luis Batista
12
(12)
Untilwemeetagain10
48-5OR: 69
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Gerber Pivaral
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Freddieslilwildcat (6/4), Multiple (2/1), Pointman (4/1), El Mozo (6/1), Kye's Addycat (6/1), Thunder And Rain (9/1), Untilwemeetagain (12/1), Opportunity Cost (12/1), Second Guess (14/1), Speedy Huntur (14/1), Blue Houdini (40/1), Outrun (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
