02:20 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:23:11
2
(2)
Pointman21
58-8OR: 76D
4/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh
3
(3)
Speedy Huntur22
78-5OR: 73D
14/1
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero
4
(4)
Outrun63
68-8OR: 65D
50/1
T: Kenneth WestlyeJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
5
(5)
Thunder And Rain29
58-8OR: 68D
9/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Joel Dominguez
6
(6)
Multiple21
48-8OR: 71D
2/1
T: Carl DevilleJ: Josean Rivera
7
(7)
Second Guess29
48-8OR: 76D
14/1
T: Tim DixonJ: Devin Magnon
8
(8)
Blue Houdini29
68-8OR: 43D
40/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Filemon Rodriguez
9
(9)
Freddieslilwildcat10
58-8OR: 75BFD
6/4
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Timothy Thornton

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Opportunity Cost29
68-8OR: 64
T: Becky LeblancJ: Jansen Melancon
10
(10)
El Mozo35
68-8OR: 69
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
11
(11)
Kye's Addycat10
58-5OR: 71
T: Walter DaigleJ: Luis Batista
12
(12)
Untilwemeetagain10
48-5OR: 69
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Gerber Pivaral

Betting

Forecast

Freddieslilwildcat (6/4), Multiple (2/1), Pointman (4/1), El Mozo (6/1), Kye's Addycat (6/1), Thunder And Rain (9/1), Untilwemeetagain (12/1), Opportunity Cost (12/1), Second Guess (14/1), Speedy Huntur (14/1), Blue Houdini (40/1), Outrun (50/1)

