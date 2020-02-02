Meetings

01:50 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:53:20
1
(1)
Can If I Can
38-8OR:
11/4
T: Joel BerndtJ: Timothy Thornton
2
(2)
Sailing Jett101
38-5OR: 52
10/1
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista
3
(3)
Jazzy G30
38-8OR: 51
3/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Jansen Melancon
4
(4)
Now You Rules16
38-5OR: 68BF
7/2
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
5
(5)
Fireman Sid59
38-5OR: 46
25/1
T: Bobby BurkesJ: Larry Taylor
6
(6)
Secret Vista30
38-5OR: 47
33/1
T: Alvin RomeroJ: Charles Roberts (5)
7
(7)
Indicatif31
38-5OR: 52
7/1
T: Ronnie WardJ: Odilon Martinez
8
(8)
Brave Rifle
38-8OR:
7/2
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Devin Magnon

Betting

Forecast

Can If I Can (11/4), Jazzy G (3/1), Brave Rifle (7/2), Now You Rules (7/2), Indicatif (7/1), Sailing Jett (10/1), Fireman Sid (25/1), Secret Vista (33/1)

