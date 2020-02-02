Meetings
01:21 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 65BFD
11/4
2
(2)
48-8OR: 60D
33/1
3
(3)
48-8OR: 62D
9/1
4
(4)
Vivinsky37
58-8OR: 54D
33/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 78
12/1
6
(6)
Cachito35
58-8OR: 68D
8/1
7
(7)
58-8OR: 79D
11/10
8
(8)
48-8OR: 66D
9/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 68D
25/1
10
(10)
Meditate22
48-8OR: 73
12/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Flash's Adventure22
48-8OR: 59
T: Aaron SavoyJ: Joe Stokes
12
(12)
In Charge Halo17
58-8OR: 73
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Jose Guerrero
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Not Today Alfie (11/10), He's An Honest Man (11/4), In Charge Halo (7/2), Cachito (8/1), Whiskey's Gone (9/1), Fire Makers Star (9/1), Meditate (12/1), Blaising Guitar (12/1), Flash's Adventure (20/1), Halos Prayer (25/1), Clever Lad (33/1), Vivinsky (33/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
