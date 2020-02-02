Meetings

01:21 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:21:35
1
(1)
He's An Honest Man22
58-8OR: 65BFD
11/4
T: Beverly BurressJ: Eguard Tejera
2
(2)
Clever Lad35
48-8OR: 60D
33/1
T: Ronnie WardJ: Alexander Castillo
3
(3)
Fire Makers Star22
48-8OR: 62D
9/1
T: Terry VanceJ: Devin Magnon
4
(4)
Vivinsky37
58-8OR: 54D
33/1
T: John BernardJ: Jansen Melancon
5
(5)
Blaising Guitar80
58-8OR: 78
12/1
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Gerber Pivaral
6
(6)
Cachito35
58-8OR: 68D
8/1
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Ty Kennedy
7
(7)
Not Today Alfie56
58-8OR: 79D
11/10
T: Chris RichardJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
Whiskey's Gone36
48-8OR: 66D
9/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Joel Dominguez
9
(9)
Halos Prayer35
68-8OR: 68D
25/1
T: Billy SturrockJ: Thomas Pompell
10
(10)
Meditate22
48-8OR: 73
12/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Charles Roberts (5)

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Flash's Adventure22
48-8OR: 59
T: Aaron SavoyJ: Joe Stokes
12
(12)
In Charge Halo17
58-8OR: 73
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Jose Guerrero

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Not Today Alfie (11/10), He's An Honest Man (11/4), In Charge Halo (7/2), Cachito (8/1), Whiskey's Gone (9/1), Fire Makers Star (9/1), Meditate (12/1), Blaising Guitar (12/1), Flash's Adventure (20/1), Halos Prayer (25/1), Clever Lad (33/1), Vivinsky (33/1)

