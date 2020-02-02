Meetings

00:52 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt

Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:55:00
1
(1)
Amazing Sound
48-11OR:
9/2
T: Justin JeansonneJ: Timothy Thornton
2
(2)
Remember Me Pop28
58-11OR: 50
7/2
T: Brent ToupsJ: Devin Magnon
3
(3)
Seeking Ours
78-11OR:
12/1
T: Phillip WalkerJ: Jansen Melancon
4
(4)
Maclean's Silver28
48-11OR: 41
15/2
T: Enis MoutonJ: Kerwin Clark
5
(5)
Moonlight Willyb159
68-11OR: 40
20/1
T: Mike ShamsieJ: Larry Taylor
6
(6)
Toocan Dance58
48-11OR: 37
40/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Eguard Tejera
7
(7)
Flash Of Pepper28
48-11OR: 53
7/1
T: Henry DunnJ: Odilon Martinez
9
(9)
Political Crisis31
48-11OR: 50
33/1
T: Doris HebertJ: Jose Guerrero
10
(10)
Classic Heath198
48-11OR: 62
6/5
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Diego Saenz

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Charlie Gulch21
48-11OR: 46
T: Lee ThomasJ: Thomas Pompell
11
(11)
Bayou Ruby16
48-11OR: 36
T: Billy SturrockJ: Charles Roberts
12
(12)
Good Air9
48-11OR: 47
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Joel Dominguez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Classic Heath (6/5), Charlie Gulch (3/1), Remember Me Pop (7/2), Amazing Sound (9/2), Flash Of Pepper (7/1), Maclean's Silver (15/2), Good Air (10/1), Seeking Ours (12/1), Bayou Ruby (15/1), Moonlight Willy (20/1), Political Crisis (33/1), Toocan Dance (40/1)

