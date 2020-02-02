Meetings
00:52 Delta Downs Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR:
9/2
2
(2)
58-11OR: 50
7/2
3
(3)
78-11OR:
12/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 41
15/2
5
(5)
Moonlight Willyb159
68-11OR: 40
20/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 37
40/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 53
7/1
9
(9)
48-11OR: 50
33/1
10
(10)
48-11OR: 62
6/5
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Charlie Gulch21
48-11OR: 46
T: Lee ThomasJ: Thomas Pompell
11
(11)
Bayou Ruby16
48-11OR: 36
T: Billy SturrockJ: Charles Roberts
12
(12)
Good Air9
48-11OR: 47
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Joel Dominguez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Classic Heath (6/5), Charlie Gulch (3/1), Remember Me Pop (7/2), Amazing Sound (9/2), Flash Of Pepper (7/1), Maclean's Silver (15/2), Good Air (10/1), Seeking Ours (12/1), Bayou Ruby (15/1), Moonlight Willy (20/1), Political Crisis (33/1), Toocan Dance (40/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
