Meetings

23:55 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$13,230.002nd$4,200.003rd$2,100.004th$1,470.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:58:48
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Charlies Ticket24
48-5OR: 74D
7/1
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Kerwin Clark
2
(2)
Spread The Faith24
48-5OR: 75
5/1
T: Robert SchultzJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
I'm Looking Up35
58-8OR: 88D
4/5
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Thomas Pompell
4
(4)
Fazio49
48-5OR: 47D
10/1
T: Kenneth RobertsJ: C J McMahon
5
(5)
Fuelinjectedprayer63
58-5OR: 81
7/2
T: Paul GregoireJ: Odilon Martinez
7
(7)
Dialect17
58-8OR: 70D
20/1
T: Wilson NoelJ: Joe Stokes

Non-Runners

6
(6)
His Giant36
48-8OR: 91
T: Thomas AmossJ: Diego Saenz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

I'm Looking Up (4/5), His Giant (9/5), Fuelinjectedprayer (7/2), Spread The Faith (5/1), Charlies Ticket (7/1), Fazio (10/1), Dialect (20/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
7/2
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
11/2
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
13/2
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
13/2
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
15/2
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
15/2
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
11/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 35m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex