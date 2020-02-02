Meetings

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:39:59
2
(2)
That Tricky Lady17
78-6OR: 60
66/1
T: Jr William Aylor,J: Gustavo Larrosa
3
(3)
Take Patterns17
78-10OR: 58D
66/1
T: Larry MyersJ: Victor Rodriguez
4
(4)
Calcutta106
68-10OR: 49D
66/1
T: Mike ButtsJ: Wladimir Rocha
5
(5)
Catherines Warriorb23
48-8OR: 55
20/1
T: Joseph PykeJ: Jason Simpson
7
(7)
Mary's Listed Next8
78-8OR: 53D
66/1
T: Keturah LettsJ: Javier Rivera
8
(8)
Golden Desire17
58-10OR: 78D
2/5
T: Jacob HessJ: Keimar Trotman
9
(9)
Red Bean Sonde17
48-10OR: 55D
5/1
T: John McKeeJ: Wesley Ho
10
(10)
Live Free22
58-10OR: 59D
50/1
T: Wade SandersonJ: Carlos Marrero
11
(11)
Fleetress35
48-8OR: 58D
5/2
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Come Getcha Some21
48-8OR: 53
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
Local Thriller42
58-6OR: 57
T: Constance ArcherJ: Kelvin Morales
12
(12)
American Star124
48-8OR: 61
T: Rodolfo SalomonJ: Tais Lyapustina
13
(13)
Greta Greta Boo47
58-8OR: 35
T: John VolpeJ: Darius Thorpe

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Golden Desire (2/5), Fleetress (5/2), Red Bean Sonde (5/1), American Star (5/1), Greta Greta Boo (8/1), Come Getcha Some (15/1), Catherines Warrior (20/1), Local Thriller (30/1), Live Free (50/1), Mary's Listed Next (66/1), Calcutta (66/1), Take Patterns (66/1), That Tricky Lady (66/1)

