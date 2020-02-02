Meetings

02:02 Charles Town Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:06:26
1
(1)
Master Yoo16
48-10OR: 41
25/1
T: Lofflin DownieJ: Carlos Marrero
2
(2)
Over Saltyb110
58-10OR: 50
25/1
T: James LocklearJ: Antonio Lopez
3
(3)
Village Princeb16
48-8OR: 57
9/1
T: Rhea PennellaJ: Victor Rodriguez
4
(4)
Watchmeneighneigh125
68-10OR: 74
10/3
T: Samuel DavisJ: Gerald Almodovar
6
(6)
Woodburn Hall72
48-10OR: 56
5/2
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Luis Batista
7
(7)
R U Sure17
48-8OR: 29
66/1
T: Larry MyersJ: Jan Batista
8
(8)
Thekidsback16
58-10OR: 55
16/1
T: Michael SandovalJ: Fredy Peltroche
9
(9)
Auts Revolutionb157
48-10OR: 52
11/1
T: James LocklearJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
10
(10)
Chinese Takeoutb117
48-8OR: 53BF
11/8
T: Anthony FarriorJ: J Acosta

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Whirlaway R V F17
48-8OR: 50
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
11
(11)
Vern H16
58-10OR: 52
T: Kelly DeiterJ: Jose Betancourt
12
(12)
Little Bay23
48-10OR: 67
T: Timothy VickJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
13
(13)
Ravage64
58-10OR: 47
T: Cody BeattieJ: J Acosta

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Chinese Takeout (11/8), Little Bay (2/1), Woodburn Hall (5/2), Watchmeneighneigh (10/3), Whirlaway R V F (6/1), Vern H (8/1), Village Prince (9/1), Ravage (10/1), Auts Revolution (11/1), Thekidsback (16/1), Over Salty (25/1), Master Yoo (25/1), R U Sure (66/1)

