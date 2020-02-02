Meetings

  • Race 1 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$18,901.002nd$6,000.003rd$3,000.004th$2,100.00
  • Surface: Dirt
2
(2)
Animate22
38-10OR: 70D
5/1
T: Paul McEnteeJ: Carlos Diaz
3
(3)
Vandross73
38-8OR: 78
15/2
T: Anthony StephenJ: Luis Batista
4
(4)
Promising Pistol20
38-10OR: 76
5/2
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Angel Cruz
5
(5)
Heckler's Veto126
38-6OR: 69
16/1
T: Javier ContrerasJ: Carlos Delgado
6
(6)
Drew45
38-6OR: 76BF
5/6
T: James ChapmanJ: Arnaldo Bocachica

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Sudden Breeze15
38-10OR: 83
T: Anthony FarriorJ: J Acosta

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Drew (5/6), Promising Pistol (5/2), Sudden Breeze (3/1), Animate (5/1), Vandross (15/2), Heckler's Veto (16/1)

