20:55 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 98D
5/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 105
15/2
3
(3)
Quality Choiceb157
58-11OR: 98D
18/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 92D
11/2
5
(5)
58-11OR: 93D
11/4
6
(6)
48-11OR: 83D
13/8
7
(7)
Escape40
48-8OR: 88
12/1
8
(8)
Mental Model104
48-8OR: 86
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Traveling (13/8), Danny California (11/4), Mental Model (5/1), Digital Footprint (5/1), Spectator Sport (11/2), Freedom Prince (15/2), Escape (12/1), Quality Choice (18/1)
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
