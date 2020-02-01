Meetings
19:55 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR:
3/1
2
(2)
38-8OR:
15/2
3
(3)
Graetzb157
38-8OR: 63
11/2
4
(4)
38-8OR:
12/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 48
28/1
7
(7)
38-8OR:
3/1
8
(8)
38-8OR:
2/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Crystal Steps15
38-8OR: -
T: Marialice CoffeyJ: Luis Cardenas
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Eloquent Speaker (2/1), Quality Stones (3/1), Chasing Losses (3/1), Graetz (11/2), Pot Of Hunny (15/2), Homerun Honey (12/1), Steal My Heart (28/1), Crystal Steps (30/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
