Meetings

23:34 Santa Anita Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$35,910.002nd$11,399.003rd$5,700.004th$3,990.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:35:21
1
(1)
Little Bird33
38-10OR: 106D
15/8
T: R BaltasJ: Joel Rosario
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum33
38-10OR: 101D
3/1
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Abel Cedillo
3
(3)
She's So Special20
38-8OR: 96
5/2
T: Peter MillerJ: Flavien Prat
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon33
38-8OR: 88D
14/1
T: M GlattJ: Drayden Dyke Van
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby33
38-8OR: 105
9/2
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Mario Gutierrez
6
(6)
Establish Justice69
38-8OR: 86D
20/1
T: M PuypeJ: Umberto Rispoli

Betting

Forecast

Little Bird (15/8), She's So Special (5/2), Carpe Vinum (3/1), Blue Sky Baby (9/2), Madame Bourbon (14/1), Establish Justice (20/1)

