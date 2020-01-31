Meetings
21:31 Santa Anita Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
Rattleb14
58-10OR: 82D
16/1
2
(2)
48-10OR: 95D
11/4
3
(3)
Edna56
48-12OR: 81D
5/1
4
(4)
78-10OR: 91D
7/2
5
(5)
58-10OR: 93D
14/1
6
(6)
58-12OR: 93BFD
6/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mongolian Humor (6/4), Busy Paynter (11/4), Rizzi's Honors (7/2), Edna (5/1), No Wine Untasted (14/1), Rattle (16/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed