Meetings

21:00 Santa Anita Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:01:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
A Man's Man26
48-12OR: 91
2/1
T: Brian KorinerJ: Joel Rosario
2
(2)
Jetovator27
48-12OR: 96
2/1
T: P EurtonJ: Flavien Prat
3
(3)
Siberian Tigah
48-12OR:
25/1
T: Rafael BecerraJ: Diego Sanchez
4
(4)
Watch The Dip
48-12OR:
8/1
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Mario Gutierrez
5
(5)
R Matineigh Idol14
58-12OR: 85
25/1
T: Daniel DunhamJ: Agapito Delgadillo
6
(6)
Fellow Citizen565
48-12OR: 79BF
13/2
T: Peter MillerJ: Abel Cedillo
7
(7)
Trending Higher
48-12OR:
7/2
T: Carla GainesJ: Drayden Dyke Van

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jetovator (2/1), A Man's Man (2/1), Trending Higher (7/2), Fellow Citizen (13/2), Watch The Dip (8/1), R Matineigh Idol (25/1), Siberian Tigah (25/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
7/2
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
11/2
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
13/2
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
13/2
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
15/2
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
15/2
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
11/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 31m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex