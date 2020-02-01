Meetings

00:04 Santa Anita Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$14,490.002nd$4,600.003rd$2,300.004th$1,611.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Ridge Route34
38-10OR: 64
33/1
T: Tim YakteenJ: Ruben Fuentes
2
(2)
Guinessey
38-10OR:
20/1
T: Paul AguirreJ: Agapito Delgadillo
3
(3)
Handsome Michael21
38-10OR: 96
4/1
T: George PapaprodromouJ: David Mussad (10)
4
(4)
Itsthattime20
38-10OR: 80BF
15/8
T: J BondeJ: Rafael Bejarano
5
(5)
Blues Rapper19
38-10OR: 87
7/1
T: Carla GainesJ: Geovanni Franco
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde7
38-10OR: 52
66/1
T: Nestor CapitaineJ: Victor Flores (7)
7
(7)
Royal Suspect30
38-10OR: 75
11/2
T: M GlattJ: Abel Cedillo
8
(8)
Grand Sierra34
38-10OR: 56
66/1
T: Marcia StortzJ: Evin Roman
9
(9)
Promise Nothing21
38-10OR: 83
2/1
T: Rafael BecerraJ: Tiago Pereira

Betting

Forecast

Itsthattime (15/8), Promise Nothing (2/1), Handsome Michael (4/1), Royal Suspect (11/2), Blues Rapper (7/1), Guinessey (20/1), Ridge Route (33/1), Flawless Clyde (66/1), Grand Sierra (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

