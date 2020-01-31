Meetings

23:00 Penn National Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 1m 70y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:00:40
1
(2)
Boomba Brad21
58-9OR: 82D
28/1
T: Sandee MartinJ: Emilio Flores
2
(7)
Jack Bo13
48-7OR: 77D
4/1
T: Howard BrownJ: Ruben Silvera
4
(3)
Silverzar21
48-9OR: 85D
5/2
T: Marcos ZuluetaJ: Frankie Pennington
5
(4)
Brave Deacon21
48-9OR: 84D
10/1
T: Bernard T HoughtonJ: Inoel Beato
6
(5)
Moti20
48-9OR: 92
7/4
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Edwin Gonzalez
7
(6)
Eastport16
68-9OR: 84D
13/2
T: Kevin FieldsJ: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(9)
Pippin21
48-9OR: 81D
17/2
T: Jose SanchezJ: Julio Hernandez

Non-Runners

3
(1)
Captain Thunder16
58-9OR: 94
T: Francis AbbottJ: Andrew Wolfsont
9
(8)
Nearly Missed23
48-9OR: 71
T: Sandee MartinJ: Tyler Conner
10
(10)
Support Our Cause17
58-7OR: 74
T: Jorge DiazJ: Ruben Silvera

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Moti (7/4), Silverzar (5/2), Jack Bo (4/1), Support Our Cause (9/2), Eastport (13/2), Pippin (17/2), Brave Deacon (10/1), Captain Thunder (10/1), Nearly Missed (12/1), Boomba Brad (28/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

