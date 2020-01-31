Meetings
23:00 Penn National Fri 31 January 2020
1
(2)
58-9OR: 82D
28/1
2
(7)
Jack Bo13
48-7OR: 77D
4/1
4
(3)
48-9OR: 85D
5/2
5
(4)
48-9OR: 84D
10/1
6
(5)
Moti20
48-9OR: 92
7/4
7
(6)
Eastport16
68-9OR: 84D
13/2
8
(9)
Pippin21
48-9OR: 81D
17/2
Non-Runners
3
(1)
Captain Thunder16
58-9OR: 94
T: Francis AbbottJ: Andrew Wolfsont
9
(8)
Nearly Missed23
48-9OR: 71
T: Sandee MartinJ: Tyler Conner
10
(10)
Support Our Cause17
58-7OR: 74
T: Jorge DiazJ: Ruben Silvera
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Moti (7/4), Silverzar (5/2), Jack Bo (4/1), Support Our Cause (9/2), Eastport (13/2), Pippin (17/2), Brave Deacon (10/1), Captain Thunder (10/1), Nearly Missed (12/1), Boomba Brad (28/1)
