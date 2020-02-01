Meetings
02:10 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
Echo Bay23
58-7OR: 92D
15/2
2
(2)
Rag Top16
58-7OR: 81D
15/2
3
(3)
48-11OR: 74D
3/1
4
(4)
48-7OR: 80D
11/4
5
(5)
58-7OR: 86D
4/1
6
(6)
58-7OR: 91D
9/2
7
(7)
48-7OR: 83D
22/1
8
(8)
48-7OR: 81D
14/1
9
(9)
58-7OR: 65D
28/1
10
(10)
Ivanya20
58-7OR: 78D
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Falcon's View (11/4), Little Song (3/1), B B's Busted (4/1), Janelle Dreams (9/2), Rag Top (15/2), Echo Bay (15/2), Dazzle Me (14/1), Big Bad Red (22/1), Ivanya (28/1), Abuela Loca (28/1)
