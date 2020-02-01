Meetings

02:10 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 8 - Allowance
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:34:21
1
(1)
Echo Bay23
58-7OR: 92D
15/2
T: John WamesJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
2
(2)
Rag Top16
58-7OR: 81D
15/2
T: Craig MillerJ: Inoel Beato
3
(3)
Little Song23
48-11OR: 74D
3/1
T: Kieron MageeJ: Carol Cedeno
4
(4)
Falcon's View23
48-7OR: 80D
11/4
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
5
(5)
B B's Busted45
58-7OR: 86D
4/1
T: Silvio MartinJ: Angel Castillo
6
(6)
Janelle Dreams34
58-7OR: 91D
9/2
T: Kieron MageeJ: Emmanuel Esquivel
7
(7)
Big Bad Red20
48-7OR: 83D
22/1
T: Donald DemezaJ: Andrew Wolfsont
8
(8)
Dazzle Me33
48-7OR: 81D
14/1
T: Howard BrownJ: Ruben Silvera
9
(9)
Abuela Loca24
58-7OR: 65D
28/1
T: Ney PessanhaJ: Jacqueline Davis
10
(10)
Ivanya20
58-7OR: 78D
28/1
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Emilio Flores

Betting

Forecast

Falcon's View (11/4), Little Song (3/1), B B's Busted (4/1), Janelle Dreams (9/2), Rag Top (15/2), Echo Bay (15/2), Dazzle Me (14/1), Big Bad Red (22/1), Ivanya (28/1), Abuela Loca (28/1)

