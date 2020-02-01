Meetings

01:43 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$7,433.002nd$2,359.003rd$1,180.004th$826.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:05:45
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Silver Duke76
48-7OR: 75D
33/1
T: Jose SalinasJ: Dexter Haddock
2
(2)
Twiceaslucky63
58-7OR: 80D
40/1
T: Theodora JacklinJ: Edilberto Rodriguez
3
(3)
Success Hurricane42
48-7OR: 91BFD
10/11
T: Todd BeattieJ: Edwin Gonzalez
4
(4)
Runaway Bull28
78-7OR: 94D
9/4
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Emmanuel Esquivel
5
(5)
Tiger Alley44
48-7OR: 78D
11/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez
6
(6)
Silent Alarm28
48-7OR: 86D
18/1
T: Clovis CraneJ: David Cora
7
(7)
Forest Gator21
68-7OR: 78D
50/1
T: Erin McfeatersJ: Andrew Wolfsont
9
(9)
Whose Baby Is That27
48-7OR: 85BFD
7/2
T: Kathleen DeMasiJ: Inoel Beato

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Polar Jet6
68-7OR: 97
T: Cody BeattieJ: Jacqueline Davis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Success Hurricane (10/11), Runaway Bull (9/4), Whose Baby Is That (7/2), Polar Jet (7/2), Tiger Alley (11/1), Silent Alarm (18/1), Silver Duke (33/1), Twiceaslucky (40/1), Forest Gator (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 31m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex