01:16 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 6 - Allowance
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:32:54
1
(1)
Gray Gary26
38-10OR: 84D
5/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Ruben Silvera
2
(2)
Munsoor26
38-6OR: 89
12/1
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
3
(3)
Baby Bull53
38-8OR: 92D
3/1
T: John ServisJ: Frankie Pennington
4
(4)
Thunder Day35
38-6OR: 98
8/1
T: II James Lawrence,J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
My Devils Child55
38-6OR: 67
33/1
T: Bernard T HoughtonJ: Maicol Inirio
7
(7)
Shanghaischool36
38-6OR: 91
9/4
T: Dimitrios SynnefiasJ: Julio Hernandez
8
(8)
Runningforhome36
38-6OR: 82BFD
11/2
T: J ServisJ: Dexter Haddock

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Sacred Mountain11
38-6OR: 95
T: Bernard T HoughtonJ: Inoel Beato

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shanghaischool (9/4), Gray Gary (5/2), Baby Bull (3/1), Sacred Mountain (5/1), Runningforhome (11/2), Thunder Day (8/1), Munsoor (12/1), My Devils Child (33/1)

