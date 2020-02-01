Meetings

00:49 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:00:53
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's105
58-11OR: 46
66/1
T: William MeisterJ: Andrew Wolfsont
3
(3)
Purrs Well49
48-11OR: 62BF
11/4
T: Rodrigo MadrigalJ: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
48-9OR:
16/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
5
(5)
Unsung Herob123
58-9OR: 49
18/1
T: Erin McfeatersJ: David Cora
6
(6)
Senor Ricci46
48-11OR: 42
8/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Maicol Inirio
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel94
48-11OR: 56
5/6
T: Kathleen DeMasiJ: Julio Hernandez
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie41
68-11OR: 61
9/2
T: Demelza McMahonJ: Jacqueline Davis

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Geebert3
48-11OR: 68
T: Patricia FarroJ: Jann Hernandez
9
(9)
Eyes Of Zeus28
48-9OR: 57
T: Jose SalinasJ: Jose Rojas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

