Meetings
15:10 Pau Fri 31 January 2020
1
1011-2OR:
40/1
2
Blues Waveb26
1011-2OR: D
5/2
3
He Loves Mev25
911-2OR: D
13/2
4
Epicasb124
611-2OR: D
25/1
5
711-2OR: C
15/8
6
711-2OR: CD
11/1
7
810-12OR:
10/1
8
510-12OR:
18/1
9
Saint Lagrangeb1468
810-12OR: BF
18/1
10
1010-12OR: D
40/1
11
Jugeotte26
510-3OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diable D'Oudairies (15/8), Blues Wave (5/2), Jugeotte (11/2), He Loves Me (13/2), Cousin Germain (10/1), Mona Louisa (11/1), Saint Lagrange (18/1), Tzarineblue (18/1), Epicas (25/1), Angelus D'Alienor (40/1), Balkino De Maspie (40/1)
