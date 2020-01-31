Meetings
14:35 Pau Fri 31 January 2020
1
411-2OR: D
8/1
2
411-0OR:
5/2
3
Decazeb16
411-0OR:
50/1
4
Rhodier31
410-12OR: D
11/8
5
Jukov25
410-12OR:
7/1
6
Purple Lightb19
410-10OR:
8/1
7
410-10OR:
18/1
8
410-10OR:
40/1
9
410-10OR:
8/1
10
Volga Jeloisb125
410-5OR:
22/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rhodier (11/8), Mon Mec A Moi (5/2), Jukov (7/1), Purple Light (8/1), Risk Rose (8/1), Team Du Vivien (8/1), Know It's Possible (18/1), Volga Jelois (22/1), Alaska Road (40/1), Decaze (50/1)
