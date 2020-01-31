Meetings

14:35 Pau Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Arthur D'este Claiming Hurdle
  • 2m 88y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:38:51
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Team Du Vivien30
411-2OR: D
8/1
T: Gab LeendersJ: R Mayeur (2)
2
Mon Mec A Moi31
411-0OR:
5/2
T: D CottinJ: C Prichard (9)
3
Decazeb16
411-0OR:
50/1
T: J P DaireauxJ: N Terrassin (7)
4
Rhodier31
410-12OR: D
11/8
T: F NicolleJ: G Siaffa (9)
5
Jukov25
410-12OR:
7/1
T: P J FertilletJ: G Richard (7)
6
Purple Lightb19
410-10OR:
8/1
T: H LagenesteJ: S Colas
7
Know It's Possible24
410-10OR:
18/1
T: D CottinJ: E Metivier (2)
8
Alaska Road22
410-10OR:
40/1
T: C CheminaudJ: M Daubry-barbier (9)
9
Risk Rose6
410-10OR:
8/1
T: M MescamJ: M Camus (2)
10
Volga Jeloisb125
410-5OR:
22/1
T: P J FertilletJ: B Henry (9)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rhodier (11/8), Mon Mec A Moi (5/2), Jukov (7/1), Purple Light (8/1), Risk Rose (8/1), Team Du Vivien (8/1), Know It's Possible (18/1), Volga Jelois (22/1), Alaska Road (40/1), Decaze (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 30m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex