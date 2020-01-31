Meetings

18:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 29.65sOff time:18:47:44
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Dancing Ravep9(ex 5)
49-12OR: 69D
10/3
T: D O'MearaJ: D Nolan

Quickened up smartly to score in first-time cheekpieces at Lingfield (7f) last week; carries a 5lb penalty for that success but ought to be there or thereabouts on the basis of some solid earlier course form (6f-1m).

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Oriental Lillyp10
69-7OR: 69CD
5/1
T: J S GoldieJ: Jamie Gormley

Knocking at the door of late; was beaten less than 2L (third) by Wasntexpectingthat and Hassaad here (6f) in mid-December, with the exploits of those horses since showing that effort in a very positive light; has won over this trip (Redcar); chance.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Betty Grable8
68-12OR: 60C
18/1
T: W StoreyJ: Rhona Pindar (7)

Ultra-consistent on turf last summer (1m-1m4f) and sits plenty high enough in the weights as a result; raced keenly and weakened (finished last of nine) on return from a four-month break here (1m) last week.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Strawberryandcreamp122
58-10OR: 58D
10/1
T: J D BethellJ: P Hanagan

Still seeking her first AW win (0-8) and it's noticeable that cheekpieces are now introduced; was slowly away when fourth of nine to Double Martini (third-placed Curfewed has won since) over the straight mile here three weeks ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Siena Mia53
58-9OR: 57
5/1
T: P A KirbyJ: B A Curtis

33-1 runner-up in a 7f fillies' novice at Wolverhampton in September; hasn't kicked on positively in handicaps and the form book states that she has work to do with Strawberryandcream; is easing steadily in the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Waitaki3
78-7OR: 55BFD
15/8
T: J G GivenJ: J P Sullivan

Ex-Irish racer; posted a near miss on her stable/GB debut over C&D in December (beaten a neck by the 50-1 winner Dodgy Bob); again made the frame on the Fibresand at Southwell (7f) on Tuesday; win ratio (2-55) is modest.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Tarnhelmh10
58-2OR: 50
25/1
T: W StoreyJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Yet to win on the AW (0-16), continually held back by her tendency to blow the start; has relevant previous with Strawberryandcream & Siena Mia; has shown on turf (Carlisle) that she can win races but does need everything to click firmly into place.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Forever Mine15
48-2OR: 45
25/1
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

Showed little in two attempts for Eve Johnson Houghton and was outclassed (80-1) on debut for Ben Haslam in a 6f novice here a fortnight ago; makes little appeal on handicap debut (from 5lb out of the weights).

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Porrima49-011/4Full Result
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

Betting

Forecast

Waitaki (15/8), Dancing Rave (10/3), Siena Mia (5/1), Oriental Lilly (5/1), Strawberryandcream (10/1), Betty Grable (18/1), Forever Mine (25/1), Tarnhelm (25/1)

Verdict

DANCING RAVE quickened up smartly to score in first-time cheekpieces at Lingfield (7f) last week and is fancied to follow up under a 5lb penalty. She has shown previously that she handles this track displaying a fair level of form between 6f and 1m. Meanwhile the application of cheekpieces could also have a similarly positive impact for Strawberryandcream, although Jim Goldie's Oriential Lilly is preferred for forecast purposes.
  1. Dancing Rave
  2. Oriental Lilly
  3. Strawberryandcream

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby