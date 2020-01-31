18:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Quickened up smartly to score in first-time cheekpieces at Lingfield (7f) last week; carries a 5lb penalty for that success but ought to be there or thereabouts on the basis of some solid earlier course form (6f-1m).
Knocking at the door of late; was beaten less than 2L (third) by Wasntexpectingthat and Hassaad here (6f) in mid-December, with the exploits of those horses since showing that effort in a very positive light; has won over this trip (Redcar); chance.
Ultra-consistent on turf last summer (1m-1m4f) and sits plenty high enough in the weights as a result; raced keenly and weakened (finished last of nine) on return from a four-month break here (1m) last week.
Still seeking her first AW win (0-8) and it's noticeable that cheekpieces are now introduced; was slowly away when fourth of nine to Double Martini (third-placed Curfewed has won since) over the straight mile here three weeks ago.
33-1 runner-up in a 7f fillies' novice at Wolverhampton in September; hasn't kicked on positively in handicaps and the form book states that she has work to do with Strawberryandcream; is easing steadily in the weights.
Ex-Irish racer; posted a near miss on her stable/GB debut over C&D in December (beaten a neck by the 50-1 winner Dodgy Bob); again made the frame on the Fibresand at Southwell (7f) on Tuesday; win ratio (2-55) is modest.
Yet to win on the AW (0-16), continually held back by her tendency to blow the start; has relevant previous with Strawberryandcream & Siena Mia; has shown on turf (Carlisle) that she can win races but does need everything to click firmly into place.
Showed little in two attempts for Eve Johnson Houghton and was outclassed (80-1) on debut for Ben Haslam in a 6f novice here a fortnight ago; makes little appeal on handicap debut (from 5lb out of the weights).
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Porrima
|4
|9-0
|11/4
|Full Result
|T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Betting
Forecast
Waitaki (15/8), Dancing Rave (10/3), Siena Mia (5/1), Oriental Lilly (5/1), Strawberryandcream (10/1), Betty Grable (18/1), Forever Mine (25/1), Tarnhelm (25/1)
Verdict
- Dancing Rave
- Oriental Lilly
- Strawberryandcream
