Verdict

Dancing Rave Oriental Lilly Strawberryandcream

quickened up smartly to score in first-time cheekpieces at Lingfield (7f) last week and is fancied to follow up under a 5lb penalty. She has shown previously that she handles this track displaying a fair level of form between 6f and 1m. Meanwhile the application of cheekpieces could also have a similarly positive impact for, although Jim Goldie'sis preferred for forecast purposes.