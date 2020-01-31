16:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
On a long barren run (no win since July 2016) and finished last of seven at Southwell (1m) 16 days ago; that said, he drops into a Class 6 for the very first time so that gives him some hope; stablemate of Al Ozzdi.
Took his revenge on Blazing Dreams when holding off the reopposing Lukoutoldmakezebak over C&D last week; carries 5lb extra tonight; stablemate of Elusive Heights.
Left Ed Dunlop for £6,000 in September 2019; seeks a sharp upturn in fortunes on his first start for the Darlington handler David Thompson.
Chelmsford City regular (sole AW win came there in November 2018); placed on both starts so far in 2020, including when beaten 3½L (third) by Brains a fortnight ago.
Newcastle regular (three-time C&D winner) who ideally needs to be dropped in front on the line, or as near as possible; hasn't been at his best of late, but is sliding back down the weights as a result; others more convincing.
Stayed on to break her duck at the 14th attempt in a 1m+ classified selling stakes at Wolverhampton three weeks ago; left the care of Harry Dunlop at the subsequent auction; needs a market check for new connections.
On a career high mark (58) but is clearly most effective at this track with three wins on his CV (7f-1m); 2lb well-in (weights rise imminent) after finishing second to Al Ozzdi (5lb worse off) over C&D last week.
Enjoyed a productive 2019 (six wins), although had gone off the boil until showing signs of a revival at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) last week - finished just under 3L third to Pilot Wings.
With Karen McLintock when keeping on strongly to see off a number of recent winners over C&D in December; below-par latest and has moved on since; can't be ruled out on his first start for Alistair Whillans.
Seven-race maiden; his best run to date came when third over 1m4f at Thirsk (soft) in August 2019; stablemate of Circuit.
11-race maiden; was in contention until the furlong pole when weakening into the mid-division behind Corked here (1m2f) three weeks ago; stablemate of Somewhat Sisyphean.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Amor Fati (4/1), Al Ozzdi (5/1), Elusive Heights (6/1), Ballet Red (6/1), High Fort (6/1), Channel Packet (15/2), Lukoutoldmakezebak (8/1), Somewhat Sisyphean (12/1), Newmarket Warrior (16/1), Circuit (33/1), Bawaader (50/1)
Verdict
- Lukoutoldmakezebak
- Al Ozzdi
- High Fort
