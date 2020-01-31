Meetings

16:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 39.76sOff time:16:48:55
1
(1)
Elusive Heights16
710-2OR: 67D
6/1
T: Roger FellJ: George Rooke

On a long barren run (no win since July 2016) and finished last of seven at Southwell (1m) 16 days ago; that said, he drops into a Class 6 for the very first time so that gives him some hope; stablemate of Al Ozzdi.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Al Ozzdi8(ex 5)
510-0OR: 60CD
5/1
T: Roger FellJ: Paula Muir

Took his revenge on Blazing Dreams when holding off the reopposing Lukoutoldmakezebak over C&D last week; carries 5lb extra tonight; stablemate of Elusive Heights.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Bawaader249
59-12OR: 63
50/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Toby Eley

Left Ed Dunlop for £6,000 in September 2019; seeks a sharp upturn in fortunes on his first start for the Darlington handler David Thompson.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Channel Packet13
69-12OR: 63D
15/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Erika Parkinson (5)

Chelmsford City regular (sole AW win came there in November 2018); placed on both starts so far in 2020, including when beaten 3½L (third) by Brains a fortnight ago.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Newmarket Warriorp14
99-12OR: 63CD
16/1
T: I JardineJ: Harry Russell

Newcastle regular (three-time C&D winner) who ideally needs to be dropped in front on the line, or as near as possible; hasn't been at his best of late, but is sliding back down the weights as a result; others more convincing.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Ballet Red21
49-11OR: 62
6/1
T: T J FitzGeraldJ: Mark Crehan

Stayed on to break her duck at the 14th attempt in a 1m+ classified selling stakes at Wolverhampton three weeks ago; left the care of Harry Dunlop at the subsequent auction; needs a market check for new connections.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Lukoutoldmakezebakp8
79-7OR: 58CD
8/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Aled Beech

On a career high mark (58) but is clearly most effective at this track with three wins on his CV (7f-1m); 2lb well-in (weights rise imminent) after finishing second to Al Ozzdi (5lb worse off) over C&D last week.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(11)
Amor Fati7
59-6OR: 57D
4/1
T: P D EvansJ: Laura Pearson (5)

Enjoyed a productive 2019 (six wins), although had gone off the boil until showing signs of a revival at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) last week - finished just under 3L third to Pilot Wings.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
High Fort14
59-4OR: 55CD
6/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Ben Sanderson

With Karen McLintock when keeping on strongly to see off a number of recent winners over C&D in December; below-par latest and has moved on since; can't be ruled out on his first start for Alistair Whillans.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Somewhat Sisyphean53
48-10OR: 47
12/1
T: W StoreyJ: Andrew Breslin

Seven-race maiden; his best run to date came when third over 1m4f at Thirsk (soft) in August 2019; stablemate of Circuit.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(3)
Circuit22
68-8OR: 45
33/1
T: W StoreyJ: Rhona Pindar

11-race maiden; was in contention until the furlong pole when weakening into the mid-division behind Corked here (1m2f) three weeks ago; stablemate of Somewhat Sisyphean.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Amor Fati (4/1), Al Ozzdi (5/1), Elusive Heights (6/1), Ballet Red (6/1), High Fort (6/1), Channel Packet (15/2), Lukoutoldmakezebak (8/1), Somewhat Sisyphean (12/1), Newmarket Warrior (16/1), Circuit (33/1), Bawaader (50/1)

Verdict

Al Ozzdi and LUKOUTOLDMAKEZEBAK fought out the finish to a similar contest here last week with the Roger Fell-trained runner coming out on top by 1¼L. However, with a 5lb weights turnaround there's every chance that the impossibly named Newcastle regular can gain his revenge and record a fourth course success. Possible place contenders include Ballet Red and High Fort who are both making their first start for new connections - Tim Fitzgerald and Alistair Whillans respectively.
  1. Lukoutoldmakezebak
  2. Al Ozzdi
  3. High Fort

Video Replay

