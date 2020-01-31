Meetings

  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:54:39
1
(1)
Majestic Pic14
78-8OR: 79D
10/1
T: Saul RamirezJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
2
(2)
Splendor Gal14
58-8OR: 81D
4/1
T: Mark ReidJ: Avery Whisman (5)
3
(3)
Boom Boom Gone71
48-8OR: 57D
20/1
T: Marco SalazarJ: Leonardo Corujo (7)
4
(4)
Barbsgray Lion14
48-11OR: 74D
13/2
T: Charles FrockJ: Alberto Burgos (7)
5
(5)
Slewzer14
58-8OR: 74D
8/1
T: Jose RamirezJ: Weston Hamilton
6
(6)
Bath And Tennis7
58-8OR: 70D
20/1
T: Charles DeMarioJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
7
(7)
Flirtation Walk14
48-11OR: 70BFD
4/1
T: Jr John Salzman,J: Jorge Ruiz
8
(8)
Sommer Something804
68-8OR: 73D
8/1
T: Kevin BonifaceJ: Tyler Conner
9
(9)
Shecor19
58-8OR: 82D
2/1
T: Hugh McMahonJ: Sheldon Russell

Betting

Forecast

Shecor (2/1), Splendor Gal (4/1), Flirtation Walk (4/1), Barbsgray Lion (13/2), Slewzer (8/1), Sommer Something (8/1), Majestic Pic (10/1), Boom Boom Gone (20/1), Bath And Tennis (20/1)

