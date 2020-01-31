Meetings
19:51 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 79D
10/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 81D
4/1
3
(3)
48-8OR: 57D
20/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 74D
13/2
5
(5)
Slewzer14
58-8OR: 74D
8/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 70D
20/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 70BFD
4/1
8
(8)
68-8OR: 73D
8/1
9
(9)
Shecor19
58-8OR: 82D
2/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shecor (2/1), Splendor Gal (4/1), Flirtation Walk (4/1), Barbsgray Lion (13/2), Slewzer (8/1), Sommer Something (8/1), Majestic Pic (10/1), Boom Boom Gone (20/1), Bath And Tennis (20/1)
