18:50 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$29,610.002nd$9,400.003rd$4,700.004th$3,290.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:53:53
1
(1)
Isotherm34
78-8OR: 109D
6/1
T: II James Lawrence,J: Victor Carrasco
2
(2)
Toughest 'ombre12
78-8OR: 106D
9/2
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Sheldon Russell
3
(3)
Jefazo35
58-8OR: 106D
5/1
T: Lacey GaudetJ: Alex Cintron
4
(4)
Han Sense41
68-8OR: 109D
6/4
T: Kelly BreenJ: Trevor McCarthy
5
(5)
Tybalt25
48-8OR: 99D
14/1
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Angel Castillo
6
(6)
Senior Investment25
68-8OR: 112D
7/2
T: Scott LakeJ: Emmanuel Esquivel

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Bonus Points13
68-8OR: 111
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Feargal Lynch

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Han Sense (6/4), Senior Investment (7/2), Bonus Points (4/1), Toughest 'ombre (9/2), Jefazo (5/1), Isotherm (6/1), Tybalt (14/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

