Meetings
21:06 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 88
11/4
2
(2)
Lady Noy21
48-11OR: 82D
40/1
3
(3)
Cory Gal44
48-9OR: 90
33/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 91D
9/2
5
(5)
68-9OR: 99D
5/4
6
(6)
War Star224
48-9OR: 74D
16/1
7
(7)
Gioielli85
58-9OR: 82
10/1
8
(8)
58-9OR: 99D
25/1
9
(9)
68-11OR: 95D
6/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sweet Yare N Dira (5/4), Ghostly Beauty (11/4), Miss Auramet (9/2), Heir Ball (6/1), Gioielli (10/1), War Star (16/1), True Heiress (25/1), Cory Gal (33/1), Lady Noy (40/1)
