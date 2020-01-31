Meetings

21:06 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 5f, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$27,720.002nd$8,801.003rd$4,400.004th$3,080.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:13:53
1
(1)
Ghostly Beauty42
48-9OR: 88
11/4
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Lady Noy21
48-11OR: 82D
40/1
T: Hernan ParraJ: Cristian Torres (5)
3
(3)
Cory Gal44
48-9OR: 90
33/1
T: Larry BatesJ: Luca Panici
4
(4)
Miss Auramet21
48-9OR: 91D
9/2
T: Jr Edward Plesa,J: Paco Lopez
5
(5)
Sweet Yare N Dira21
68-9OR: 99D
5/4
T: S Joseph JrJ: Luis Saez
6
(6)
War Star224
48-9OR: 74D
16/1
T: William DeatonJ: Jairo Rendon
7
(7)
Gioielli85
58-9OR: 82
10/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
8
(8)
True Heiress21
58-9OR: 99D
25/1
T: Julio CartagenaJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
9
(9)
Heir Ball26
68-11OR: 95D
6/1
T: Larry RivelliJ: Victor Lebron

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sweet Yare N Dira (5/4), Ghostly Beauty (11/4), Miss Auramet (9/2), Heir Ball (6/1), Gioielli (10/1), War Star (16/1), True Heiress (25/1), Cory Gal (33/1), Lady Noy (40/1)

